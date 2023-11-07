Prime Video Casts Brian Cox in Upcoming James Bond-Inspired … – Amazon Studios

The UK Original series is produced by 72 Films and MGM Alternative in collaboration with James Bond producers, and will launch later this year exclusively on Prime Video worldwide









Download high-res image HERE



LONDON—24 April, 2023—Prime Video has cast Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning Scottish actor Brian Cox (Succession) as “The Controller,” the enigmatic character who controls the fate of the contestants in the upcoming UK Original series 007’s Road to a Million, the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in the UK enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.



007’s Road to a Million will see contestants competing in teams of two on a global adventure to win the ultimate prize of up to £1million. Filmed in many iconic Bond locations—from the Scottish Highlands to Venice and Jamaica—this cinematic format will be a true test of intelligence, endurance, and heroism. In addition to conquering obstacles, the contestants, who will compete in two-person teams, must correctly answer questions hidden in the different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge.



The Controller is villainous and cultured, and revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome. He has millions of pounds to give away—up to £1m per couple—but he doesn’t make it easy. Whilst he lurks in the shadows, he is watching and controlling everything.



Brian Cox said, “I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure. As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”



007’s Road to a Million is a unique collaboration between Amazon Studios, EON Productions, 72 Films, and MGM Alternative. The unscripted series will launch exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories later this year.



007’s Road to a Million represents the growing UK Original slate on Prime Video, along with new UK-produced series and movies launching across 2023. These include How to Date Billy Walsh, a British high school romantic-comedy film; Gassed Up, London-based action-thriller film; stranger-than-fiction docuseries The Greatest Show Never Made and Fake Sheikh; psychological thriller and twisted love story Wilderness; and Fifteen-Love, a drama series set in the world of elite tennis.

Prime Video offers thousands of popular movies and TV shows, award-winning Amazon Originals and other exclusives, sports, and more including other UK-produced Amazon Originals such as The Devil's Hour, Mammals, Jungle, KSI: In Real Life, The Grand Tour, All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, All or Nothing: Arsenal, and James May: Our Man In Italy, U.S. hits like The Boys and Reacher as well as exclusive TV shows like Star Trek: Picard, Nine Perfect Strangers, and Little Fires Everywhere; movies including Shotgun Wedding, Thirteen Lives, My Policeman and BAFTA- and Academy Award-nominated Argentina, 1985; plus live sport including live coverage of Premier League football matches and exclusive coverage of ATP Tour, and WTA Tour tennis. All available at no additional cost as part of Prime Video, which is available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide (offers and titles vary based on location).



Prime members will be able to watch all episodes of 007’s Road to a Million anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, games consoles, on Virgin’s V6 TV Box, the TalkTalk TV set top box, Sky Q, Apple TV, Chromecast, BT TV, or online at www.amazon.co.uk/primevideo. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in the UK and Ireland at no extra cost to a Prime membership for just £8.99 a month or £95 per year. New customers can find out more at amazon.co.uk/prime and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.



–ENDS–









© 2010-2023 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates Privacy Notice

Design by SPINX Digital

We use cookies to provide you with a better website experience. Continue browsing if you are ok with this, or click here to review our privacy policy and find out how to manage cookies.

source