Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Set Brand New Record: Details – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has just set a brand new record. Shiba Inu continues to see steady growth in its total addresses as Shibarium adoption soars. According to IntoTheBlock data, the total addresses for Shiba Inu are now at 3.57 million.

New addresses are joining the Shiba Inu ecosystem; the previous day saw an uptick of 1,670 new addresses. This is as new users get introduced to the Shiba Inu ecosystem through the new Shibarium blockchain innovation.

Shibarium gas token BONE has likewise seen an uptick in total addresses, which have hit a new peak at 192,290, per IntoTheBlock data.

Shibarium, the Shiba Inu Layer 2 blockchain, has gained incredible adoption since its launch, topping one million total transactions and wallet addresses.

According to the latest statistics from blockchain explorer Shibariumscan, Shibarium has hit 1,118,026 wallet addresses and 1,173,231 total transactions. Over 109,400 transactions were executed on the Layer 2 blockchain in the previous 24 hours.

Shibarium has no doubt attracted new users to the Shiba Inu ecosystem, as it currently hosts over 100 tokens. Among these is the Wrapped Bone (WBONE), which was introduced at the start of the week by Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya.

WBONE is a Shibarium-based token that represents BONE in a standardized format that is compatible with smart contracts and decentralized apps (dApps) on the Shibarium network.

Also, a collaboration with a slew of third-party bridges to help bridge many other tokens into Shibarium is being teased currently. As reported, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama established new focal points, such as renouncing the Bone contract and the burn portal. Kusama also hinted that a Shibarium wiki was on the way.

At the time of writing, the SHIB token was up 1.51% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000076.

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are not investment advice; they are provided for informational purposes only. The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

source