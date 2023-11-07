Earn rewards on gas purchases with Verizon Visa® Card – Verizon

No Updates

Earn 4% in rewards on gas purchases using your Verizon Visa Card – ALL year round and no code required

NEW YORK – The cost of gas now averages close to $5 a gallon in the U.S. and the rise in fuel costs is expected to persist throughout the summer. Needless to say, consumers are feeling the pain at the pump and looking for ways to save. The good news: Verizon Visa Card holders can earn 4% in rewards on gas purchases any time- all year round.

The Verizon Visa Card is a credit card built right that pays off in big ways. In addition to earning rewards in the form of Verizon Dollars every time you fill up your car, card holders can earn rewards on purchases everywhere Visa credit cards are accepted. Including 4% on grocery store purchases, 3% at restaurants, including take out, 2% on Verizon purchases and 1% on all other purchases1. Verizon Dollars can be used to book flights, hotel rooms and rental cars, for gift cards from your favorite brands, or for the latest tech. You can even use them to pay your Verizon wireless and Fios bills. Verizon Dollars never expire and there are no annual or foreign transactions fee with the card2!

When you open and are approved for a Verizon Visa Card account, you also get up to $100 in credit applied to your wireless bill over the first 24 months — just use the card to pay your wireless bill every month3.

Customers can visit https://www.verizon.com/support/verizon-visa-card-rewards-legal/ for full details. Learn more about Verizon Dollars on our Verizon Visa Card FAQs page. Click to learn more about the Verizon Visa Card and apply. The Verizon Visa Card is issued by Synchrony Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.

1 Purchases subject to credit approval. Verizon Dollars will be forfeited for Rewards Program inactivity. See the Verizon Visa Credit Card Rewards Program Terms & Conditions for details and restrictions.

2 NO ANNUAL FEE/NO FOREIGN TRANSACTION FEE: For New Accounts: Variable Purchase APRs are 23.24% or 27.24% for the Verizon Visa Credit Card or 20.24%, 23.24% or 27.24% for the Verizon Visa Signature Credit Card. APRs are accurate as of 7.1.22 and will vary with the market based on Prime Rate (as defined in your credit card agreement). Minimum Interest Charge is $2.

3 Enrollment in Verizon’s Auto Pay and paper-free billing is required for Verizon bill discount of up to $10/mo off each eligible account or phone line, up to 12 lines max (depending on plan). Visit Auto Pay FAQs for more info. Please note:Offer is for first-time enrollees. Verizon customers currently enrolled in Auto Pay and paper-free billing via other methods (e.g., ACH or debit card) will not receive additional Auto Pay discounts for re-enrolling using the card. See the Verizon Visa Credit Card FAQs for details on ways to lower your bill.

$100 Credit: To receive the full $100 credit, monthly bill payment using the Verizon Visa Card is required over the first 24 months. During that time, the $4.17 monthly credit will not be applied for any monthly bill that is not paid using the Verizon Visa Card.

