Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7: there’s a clear winner – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

With the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung has gotten 2023 off to a stunning start. The company has debuted an iterative update of one of the very best Android phones, refining what was already a winning formula with a streamlined design, a new processor, a larger battery, and a tougher body.

At the same time, it competes with the Google Pixel 7, which does the same things as the Pixel 6 but is simply better all-around. Which one should you buy? Let’s find out.

25W wired charging (no charger included in the box)

15W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

30W wired charging (no charger included in the box)



21W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

The Samsung Galaxy S23 features a design that would have been indistinguishable from the Galaxy S22, had it not been for the removal of the camera bump, which produces a more streamlined design. It’s got a 6.1-inch display, just like the iPhone, making it quite compact in the hand, and it’s made of premium materials like glass (more on that later) and aluminum.

On the other hand, there’s the Pixel 7. It looks quite similar to the Pixel 6, keeping the distinctive camera bar at the rear and the same hole-punch design. It’s a little smaller than the Pixel 6 at 6.3 inches, and the camera bar is covered with metal and not glass.

Around the front, both of these devices have smooth AMOLED displays. The overwhelming difference between them comes from how smooth their displays are. The S22 already had a better display than the Pixel 7 at a variable 120Hz refresh rate that matches the Pixel 7 Pro’s, and we’re afraid that gap only grows with the S23. The Galaxy S23 keeps all the same skills as the S22, except it’s now also brighter. Google’s display is good, but it just doesn’t compete.

Finally, the S23 comes with that new Gorilla Glass Victus 2, compared to the Pixel 7’s Gorilla Glass Victus. Again, the Pixel isn’t bad, but it’s beaten by the Galaxy S23.

The Pixel’s real only standout here is the design. That camera bar is rather striking, and Google’s choice of colors — especially the gorgeous Lemongrass — make all the Pixel 7 phones look simultaneously businesslike and playful. The Galaxy S23 colors are good, but nothing really to write home about. Regardless, it’s the S23 that wins this round.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S23

The Galaxy S23 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This is a processor that’s the best and newest you can get on Android phones, and it’s souped-up for Samsung specifically. With 8GB of RAM, you won’t want for much on the S23. The Pixel 7 comes with Google’s Tensor 2 processor. It’s built primarily for AI tasks, and consequently, it falls behind competing Android phones in synthetic benchmarks. That’s not a flaw; the phone is still plenty fast to use.

Battery-wise, Samsung takes the edge here. Google’s Tensor chips have shown a tendency toward overheating and battery drainage, and it’s a flaw that’s crossed generations. The Galaxy S23, by comparison, stays cool throughout use and easily lasts a day (or more), depending on how much you use the thing.

In terms of charging, the Pixel 7 also charges slower than the Galaxy S22. The Pixel 7 maxes out at 20W wired charging, while the Galaxy S23 goes up to 25W. It’s not a significant difference, but it’s still one that leans in the S23’s favor.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S23

The Pixel 7 is a well-regarded phone, and its camera is genuinely impressive. It’s the same dual-camera layout with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12MP ultrawide that Google’s used since the Pixel 6. It consistently punches above its price point, in no small part, thanks to software.

However, Samsung just offers more than Google here. The S23’s 50-megapixel main shooter will take images that are close enough to Google’s that you won’t mind. Its ultra-wide lens will capture wider images, and Google’s super-res zoom can’t compete with an actual zoom camera.

Beyond specs, the Galaxy S23 holds up its part of the bargain in practice, too. Photos from the main 50MP camera are bright, colorful, and really pleasing to look at. Are they 100% accurate to real-world colors? No, but they still look great. The ultra-wide camera is also super reliable, and a dedicated telephoto camera is something the Pixel 7 doesn’t offer. From 3x, 10x, and even 20x photos, the S23 consistently delivers better zoom results than the Pixel 7.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S23

Both the Galaxy S23 and the Pixel 7 are powered by Android 13. The Pixel runs a Google version of it with very strong Material You influences present in every aspect of the software, giving it an overall polished look and feel. Samsung’s One UI 5.1 also has Material You themes mixed with more Samsung-centric styling, but it’s also very functional and robust.

Samsung stuffs its Android overlay with a bunch of apps and features you won’t find on Google’s, including well-regarded stock apps that sync with Windows versions. Speaking of Windows, you can also use Samsung’s apps on your PC with the Your Phone app. Google says it’s working on a version for Pixels and Chromebooks with Android 13, but the company has yet to roll that out or announce a timeline.

When it comes to updates, the Pixel wins at speed, but underwhelms in terms of longevity. A Samsung Galaxy S23 will get four Android updates and five years of security updates — guaranteed. Despite using its own chips, Google will only distribute three Android updates while matching Samsung on security. This means that an S23 can run Android 18 with one more year of life, while the Pixel 7 will be stuck at Android 17 and finished.

Google’s Pixel is also chock-full of helpful little special features, including Now Playing for identifying music all around you, more native Google Wallet support, Google Assistant, and the fully realized Material You design. Still, Samsung’s phone is more feature-packed. It even supports lock screen customization in a manner similar to iPhones, and there’s a wider selection of third-party accessories to extend your phone’s functionality. In other words, finding something you like in our roundup of the best Galaxy S23 cases should be a piece of cake.

Google wins on software features for certain, but Samsung offers a more broadly complete package.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S23

The Pixel 7 is available from the Google Store for $599. It’s a fairly cheap phone for what it offers. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available for $799 and is available from Samsung’s online store, Amazon, and essentially all mainline retailers.

On a pure pricing point, the Pixel 7 wins here. It offers a close-enough package to the S23 that the extra $200 in your pocket could buy you a tissue to wipe your tears away for that little bit where it falls short. But, as we’ve seen throughout this comparison, the Galaxy S23 makes its higher price worth it.

Samsung phones are popular for a reason. The company has built a refined machine that does what anyone would want a smartphone to do — and it does it while looking positively stunning. A raft of cases and accessories means your phone can be further tailored to your tastes, while the thriving Samsung ecosystem ensures you don’t have to be jealous of your iPhone-toting friends. The Galaxy S23 may be expensive, and it may get slower updates than a Pixel, but it’s well-suited to be Android’s iPhone.

Does that mean the Pixel 7 is a bad phone? Certainly not — especially considering it leaves $200 of spare change in your wallet. But when it comes down to it, the Galaxy S23 is the better of the two phones, and it wins this comparison.

While the Google Pixel 7 Pro isn’t among the best Android phones, it’s a close-run thing with the phone offering a lot to love. If you’re keen to buy one, you’ll want to save as much as possible along the way. That’s why we’ve taken a look at all the latest Google Pixel 7 Pro deals going on right now across many different retailers. Whether you want to buy outright or commit to a new contract, there’s going to be the deal for you here. Keep reading while we take you through all your options.

Google Pixel 7 Pro deals at Amazon

Only the 128GB variety of the Google Pixel 7 Pro is on sale at Amazon. At the moment, you can buy it for $800 so you save $99 off the regular price of $899. It’s a nice and straightforward deal for anyone keen to buy the phone outright without it being tied to a contract.

The Google Pixel 7a is a popular smartphone option amongst Android users, and it puts a lot of features in your pocket at a fairly reasonable price as smartphones go. Still, it’s almost always worth hunting for some savings when it comes to tech, and the Pixel 7a is a device that often turns up some deals. There are a lot of options out there for pocketing some savings on the Google Pixel 7a. We’ve tracked down the best places to buy the Google Pixel 7a for you, so read onward for more details on the best Google Pixel 7a deals.

Google Pixel 7a deals at Amazon

Amazon doesn’t carry the Google Pixel 7a for specific carriers, but you can buy an unlocked model here. And while it isn’t currently seeing a discount, Amazon has a range of used models to choose from. Used models in Like New condition are available for as little as $409. You’ll need to double check return policies and warranty information if you choose to buy used from Amazon, as they’re likely to be different from seller to seller.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the hottest new phones out there. You can get a good deal on the phone if you look around a bit, with even more coming off if you’re willing to sign up for a new line with a different carrier or trade in your old phone. Here’s what we’ve found so far.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals at Amazon

Amazon is offering a 14% discount on the 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, bringing the price from $1,380 to $1,180. That’s a savings of $200 to get the new phone. This version of the phone is unlocked for any carrier, so you have the freedom to use whatever plan you choose with it.

Upgrade your lifestyleDigital Trends helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.

source