The latest PS5 system update resolves a Game Library display issue … – Video Games Chronicle

Version 23.01-07.01.01 is available to download now
Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new PS5 system software update.
The company said PS5 software update version 23.01-07.01.01 fixes a problem with how Game Library content was being displayed.
“An issue in Game Library where content was displayed incorrectly under certain conditions was resolved,” according to Sony.
A PS5 system software update released earlier this month fixed an issue that was causing Discord voice chat to disconnect.
Having launched in beta in early February, PS5’s latest major system update was rolled out in early March.
In addition to Discord voice chat, it added the ability to start or request a Share Screen session with a friend directly from their profile.
It also introduced Variable Refresh Rate support for displays that support 1440p resolution.
Other new features included the ability to transfer data between PS5s, an option to upload game captures to the PlayStation App, using voice commands to capture video clips, and the ability to sort and filter games when adding them to a gamelist.
More PS5 consoles were sold in the US last month than any other individual PlayStation system has ever achieved in the month of February, research firm Circana reported on Wednesday.
Things aren’t looking so rosy for PlayStation VR2, with an analyst at research firm IDC suggesting a price cut “will be needed to avoid a complete disaster” after the headset reportedly made a slow start at retail.
April’s PlayStation Plus Essential games will be Meet Your Maker, Sackboy A Big Adventure and Tails of Iron, Sony announced on Wednesday.
We sometimes publish affiliate links on VGC. For more information read our affiliate linking policy.
Notice: To display comments please allow the use of Functional Cookies in Cookie Preferences.
© 1981 Media Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this site or its content may be reproduced without the permission of the copyright holder.
Website by 44 Bytes
The latest PS5 system update resolves a Game Library display issue … – Video Games Chronicle
Version 23.01-07.01.01 is available to download now