NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, on us. – Verizon

Big news V Team, today we announced a special offer for Verizon customers: NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV is on us! Here’s all the information you need to know on NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

We’re keeping fans connected to the game and their favorite teams with the ultimate NFL experience and value they won’t find from any other wireless carrier, with savings up to $449!

myPlan already offers you plenty of value – like +play credits, Apple One and the Disney Bundle. There’s also month-to-month flexibility and game-winning savings. But now, we’re throwing the ultimate touchdown pass: You can get NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, on us with the purchase of a select Smartphone and enrolling in myPlan – or by upgrading to Unlimited Plus via myPlan. You can also score this deal by enrolling in select Verizon Home Internet plans.

And in case you need a refresher for a family of four, myPlan starts at just $30 per line, when you sign up for Unlimited Welcome with four or more lines with a $10/line Auto Pay discount, plus taxes and fees. Obtaining our amazing 5G network is incredibly simple. You can either build your own plan or you also have the option of starting with our most popular plans, like Unlimited Plus with the Disney Bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu. More details on myPlan and how to take control of your data and perks can be found here.

One of the best ways to enjoy NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV is to catch the action on an awesome device such as the brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. Both phones were just revealed at Samsung Unpacked and are available for preorder now.

And be sure to be on the lookout for an upcoming episode of George Talks Tech where George will break down everything you need to know about these new Samsung devices.

Our longstanding partnership with the NFL is only getting stronger. First, we upgraded our wireless service in NFL stadiums and now 27 of the 30 NFL stadiums have 5G Ultra Wideband. We’ve also improved game day services like touchless retail, expedited entry and we’ve even upgraded on the field in-game communications with Coach to Coach.

Verizon employees are eligible for the same offer as existing mobile customers, which is $100 of Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV!

So V Team, it’s time to find your friends and family codes and spread this good news with everyone you know!

