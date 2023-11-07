Microsoft Edge 111 is now available in Beta with improved security and changed visuals – Neowin

































































































Feb 17, 2023 02:58 EST

Microsoft has released Edge 111 to insiders in the Beta Channel. The update is not as groundbreaking as the recent Dev release with its radical visual changes. Edge 111 Beta enhances the browser’s security, adds new policies for the Internet Explorer Mode and upcoming mouse gestures, and removes a feature responsible for the Mica effect.

Here is the official changelog:

New Features:

Enhanced security mode improvements. Enhanced security mode now supports WebAssembly for macOS x64 and Linux x64. More cross-platform (ARM64) support is expected in the future. For more information, see Browse more safely with Microsoft Edge.

New policy to clear IE mode data on browser exit. The InternetExplorerModeClearDataOnExitEnabled policy controls whether browsing history is deleted from Internet Explorer and Internet Explorer mode every time Microsoft Edge is closed. Users can also configure this setting in the ‘Clear browsing data for Internet Explorer’ option in the Privacy, search, and services menu of Settings (edge://settings/privacy).

Policy updates:

Another notable change in Microsoft Edge 111 Beta is the removal of the flag responsible for the Mica effect on the toolbar and tab strip. Microsoft does not explain why it has decided to ditch the improved visuals; maybe this has something to do with the upcoming browser rejuvenation with rounded corners, Split Screen (now available in Edge Stable), and other features.

You can download Microsoft Edge 111 Beta from the official Edge Insider website. The release will arrive in the Stable Channel on the week of March 9, 2023.









to read and post a comment.

Please enter your reason for reporting this comment.

win10vswin11

oukitel wp27

twirl 137

windows 11 insider preview promo

intel 14th gen benchmarks

terramaster f2-212

windows 11 insider preview promo

windows 11 insider preview promo

geekom a5

geekom pm16

windows 11 23h2

beelink ser6 max

windows 7 betta fish

© Since 2000 Neowin LLC. All trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

source