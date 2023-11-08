ETH Price Prediction: Ethereum Price Aims $2800 Target As Bullish Recovery Resumes; Enter now? – CoinGape

Published April 5, 2023

In the weekly time frame chart, the Ethereum coin price showcased a completion of a symmetrical triangle pattern. During March’s third week, the coin price breached the pattern resistance trendline as a sign of trend reversal, followed by a consolidation phase which we witnessed in the last three weeks. This sideway trend allowed buyers to replenish bullish momentum and resume the prior recovery. Here’s how far the ETH’s next recovery rally may go.

Over the last three weeks, Ethereum’s price resonated between the $1860 and $1700 levels as the retest phase of a symmetrical triangle pattern. Though this sideways trend was prolonged due to increased FUD in the crypto market, it also indicates that buyers are managing to sustain higher prices.

Thus, On April 5th, the ETH price gave a strong breakout from the $1860 weekly resistance signaling the resumption of the bullish rally. Today, the coin price is 2.33% up and shows a significant follow-up for a bullish breakout.

After a possible retest of the $1860 level, the buyers may drive the ETH price 5.7% higher to hit the next significant supply zone of $2022.

However, in response to the symmetrical triangle pattern, the coin price can witness a bull to the $2800 mark.

Having said that, the potential rally may face in-between resistances at $2022, $2320, and $2500.

RSI: a steady rise in the daily RSI slope into the bullish territory indicates sustained buying in the market.

EMAs: during the recent consolidation the ETH price showed sustainability above the 50 EMA slope projecting the buyers obtain dynamic support to extend a bullish trend

