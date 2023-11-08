Blockchain Fan IBM Announces Digital Coin For First Time – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

The Pulse with Francine Lacqua is all about conversations with high profile guests in the beating heart of global business, economics, finance and politics. Based in London, we go wherever the story is, bringing you exclusive interviews and market-moving scoops.

Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Bloomberg Daybreak Europe, anchored live from London, tracks breaking news in Europe and around the world. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg News. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe.

Mike Amiri was raised in Los Angeles’s most famous neighborhood, Hollywood, during the excess of the ’80s hair metal scene. The son of Iranian immigrants, he was transfixed by the music, culture and fashion coming out of clubs like the Roxy. So when he launched his eponymous luxury brand in 2013–with $30,000 of his own money–he married those aesthetics with an obsessive craftsmanship and the most opulent fabrics available. Nine years later, his brand has opened stores around the world, shows regularly at Paris Fashion Week and is projected to earn more than $350 million in 2023. Amiri has created a new, uniquely American vision of what a fashion house should be in the 21st century.

Singapore Auto Premiums Take Record Plunge After Quota Increase

Why UK Is Probing Covid Response and What It Will Achieve

World’s Most Expensive City to Face First Rental Slump in Four Years

ECB Says Consumer Inflation Expectations Increased in September

India’s Tax Windfall Gives Modi Scope to Spend More on Welfare

Adidas Gets €350 Million Yeezy Boost Amid Turnaround Push

Nestle Factories in Ukraine Adapt to Air Raids and Power Cuts

Microsoft Is Offering to Help US Politicians Crack Down on Deepfakes

Bankrupt WeWork to Immediately Dump 40 NYC Office Leases

Coupang Slides After Third-Quarter Earnings Misses Estimates

Samsung Tests AI ChatBot That May Wind Up in Its Smartphones

Microsoft Is Offering to Help US Politicians Crack Down on Deepfakes

Andreessen Horowitz Co-Leads $60 Million AI Fintech Investment

Ukraine Recap: Kyiv Readies for Assessment on EU Accession Talks

Israel Says Troops Have Entered ‘Heart’ of Gaza’s Main City

World’s Rich Favor Deals Access to Build Global Ties, HSBC Says

Texas Billionaire Sees Real Estate Bargains as ‘Debt Wall’ Looms

M&S Shares Jump After Dividend Returns and Profit Soars

Adidas Gets €350 Million Yeezy Boost Amid Turnaround Push

Zelda the Movie Shows Nintendo Has Learned Its Lesson

The Recession You May Have Missed Is Over

The King's Lame Speech Should Really Be Celebrated

Wait, Legal Cannabis Is Finally Coming to the Netherlands?

Musk’s Neuralink Wants to Put a Chip In Someone’s Brain

The First Glimpse Into Musk’s AI Company

Wharton Dean Sees Need to Fix UPenn Donor Backlash in Antisemitism Turmoil

Gun Ban in Domestic-Violence Case Gets Supreme Court Support

E-Trucks Are So Costly Scania Will Offer Them as Pay-Per-Use

Billionaire Forrest Wants Leaders to Target Zero Carbon by 2035

How the Gemeindebau Made Vienna the Capital of Public Housing

The Most Dangerous Spots for Cyclists in London

Free Bus Rides Offer Indian Women New Option for Work, and Play

Ex-Cantor Executives Start Lending Platform for Anticipated Spot Bitcoin ETFs

Bitcoin Miners Sold More Tokens Than They Minted During October’s Crypto Rally

Fed’s Barr Sees Stability Risk in Private Crypto Stablecoins

International Business Machines Corp. , which has developed several blockchain-based projects, is now getting into the digital token game.

IBM is partnering with blockchain company Veridium Labs Ltd. to transform carbon credits into digital coins that can be traded on a decentralized exchange. The tokens will be issued and managed on the Stellar network.

source