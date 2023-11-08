Microsoft PC Manager (offline installer) 1.2.9.3 Beta – Neowin

With Microsoft PC Manager, users can easily perform basic computer maintenance and enhance the speed of their devices with just one click. This app offers a range of features, including disk cleanup, startup app management, virus scanning, Windows Update checks, process monitoring, and storage management.
Microsoft PC Manager key features:
Microsoft PC Manager is a completely free tool optimized exclusively for use on Windows 10 (version 1809 or newer) and Windows 11.
Download: Microsoft PC Manager 1.2.9.3 Beta | 17.3 MB (Freeware)
View: Microsoft PC Manager Home Page
