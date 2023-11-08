How to watch HBO Max from outside the U.S. – Mashable

SAVE 49%: ExpressVPN can access your HBO Max subscription from anywhere in the world. A one-year subscription to ExpressVPN is on sale for £85.52 and includes an extra three months for free — 49% off for a limited time.

HBO Max offers some of the best content right now, so we totally understand why you’re here. This streaming service is incredibly popular at the moment, but it’s not perfect. If you attempt to sign in to HBO Max from one of the many countries not included on this list, you’ll be blocked. This blockade is frustrating, but you can get around it with a few tricks.

You’ve come to the right place if you’re looking for ways to unblock HBO Max from outside the U.S.

To bypass HBO Max’s geo-restrictions and log in to your subscription from anywhere in the world, you simply need to follow these steps:

Sign up to a streaming-friendly VPN

Download the app to your device of choice (top VPNs have apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and more)

Open up the app and connect to a server in a country that supports HBO Max

Visit HBO Max and start streaming

This straightforward process tricks HBO Max into thinking you are connecting from an approved location. These steps can be used to access your subscription from outside the U.S., but what about if you’re not already subscribed?

If you don’t already have an account with HBO Max, you’ll need to create a new account using an American credit card or a gift card. This process is obviously more complicated:

Open up a VPN on your iOS/Android device and connect to a server in the U.S.

Create an Apple ID/Google Play account

Register your account on the app store

Download and install the HBO Max app

Create a new account in the HBO Max app with your email address and password

Pay with your PayPal account

We did say this process wasn’t exactly easy, but HBO Max is worth the effort.

ExpressVPN is a leading choice for unblocking and watching HBO Max from anywhere in the world. Users get strong connection speeds, powerful levels of encryption, and access to thousands of secure servers located all around the world. You can also connect up to five devices simultaneously with the same account.

A one-year subscription to ExpressVPN is on sale for £85.41 and includes an extra three months for free — 49% off for a limited time. This plan also includes a year of free unlimited cloud backup and a generous 30-day money-back guarantee. You could even sign up to unblock HBO Max when outside the U.S., and then recover your investment with the money-back guarantee. This is sneaky, but it means you can unblock HBO Max for free.

