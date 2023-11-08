Now Home on Earth, NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 to Discuss Space … – NASA

Welcome to the new NASA website. We’re working to continuously improve your web experience. If you don’t find what you are looking for, give feedback.

3 min read

The crew of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission will discuss their six-month science mission aboard the International Space Station during a news conference at 2:15 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The crew of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission will discuss their six-month science mission aboard the International Space Station during a news conference at 2:15 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The event will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website. Watch online at:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg and UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi will speak about their mission for the first time following their return to Earth. Fellow crew member Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev is unable to participate in the news conference due to travel.

To participate virtually, media must contact the newsroom at NASA Johnson no later than two hours before the start of the event by calling 281-483-5111 or emailing: jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov. To ask questions, reporters must dial into the news conference by 2:05 p.m. the day of the event. Questions also may be submitted on social media using #AskNASA.

Crew-6 returned to Earth aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft splashing down at 12:17 a.m., Sept. 4, off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, and flew back to Houston shortly afterward.

The four crewmates traveled 78,875,292 statute miles during 2,976 orbits around the Earth and approximately 186 days in orbit. It was the first spaceflight for Hoburg, Alneyadi, and Fedyaev, and the fourth for Bowen.

During the mission, Bowen and Hoburg completed two spacewalks, and Alneyadi became the first UAE astronaut to conduct a spacewalk. With 10 spacewalks throughout his missions, Bowen ties the record for most excursions by a U.S. astronaut, also held by four others. He ranks third on the all-time list for cumulative hours of spacewalking.

While aboard the station, Crew-6 contributed to hundreds of experiments and technology demonstrations, including conducting a student robotic challenge, studying plant genetic adaptations to space, and monitoring human health in microgravity to prepare for exploration beyond low Earth orbit and to benefit life on Earth. The crew released Saskatchewan’s first satellite, which tests a new radiation detection and protection system derived from Melanin that’s found in many organisms including humans.

Crew-6 spent about a week with the newly arrived crew of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission that docked to the station Aug. 27, handing over ongoing tasks, and introducing two first-time explorers to the orbital outpost. Both missions are part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Get the latest NASA space station news, images and features on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Learn more about NASA’s Commercial Crew Program:

https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew

-end-

Josh Finch / Lora Bleacher

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1100

joshua.a.finch@nasa.gov / lora.v.bleacher@nasa.gov

Courtney Beasley

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

courtney.m.beasley@nasa.gov

NASA explores the unknown in air and space, innovates for the benefit of humanity, and inspires the world through discovery.

source