Apple's luxe AirPods Max have dropped to their best price of the year – The Verge

Happy Earth Day, all! We’ve got a bunch of great deals to kick off the weekend, none of which have anything to do with Earth Day. Now that we’ve established that, let’s get to the deals!

First up we have Apple’s AirPods Max, which are a little more affordable now that they’ve dropped to $449.99 ($100 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The noise-canceling headphones are one of our top picks, boasting excellent sound, premium build quality, and spatial audio support that allows for a more immersive experience. While their battery life is only average, they pair well with other Apple devices, making them a particularly good buy for those who already own an iPhone, iPad, or other Apple gadgets. Plus, they come with a natural-surrounding transparency mode few pairs of headphones can match, one that sounds as if you’re barely wearing headphones.

Apple’s AirPods Max feature exemplary build quality, sound phenomenal, and keep up with the best at noise cancellation.

Speaking of Apple devices, our favorite MagSafe-compatible charger is also cheaper than ever right now. The Belkin BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe is currently on sale at Amazon in white for a new low of $35.30 (about $25 off). The wireless charger can provide up to 15 watts of power when plugged into a 20W adapter and sports the same charging speed as Apple’s own MagSafe Charger, which often retails for nearly $40. It also features a longer nylon-braided USB-C cable and a fold-out kickstand, just in case you want to prop your phone up in landscape mode to keep an eye on your notifications as it charges.

Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe supports 15W fast wireless charging with MagSafe-compatible iPhones and has a lengthy, 6.6-foot built-in cable.

We dedicated an entire blog earlier this week to highlighting this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 deal, but it’s worth noting again given it’s still available. Right now, Best Buy is selling the 14-inch gaming laptop with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and an AMD Ryzen 9 processor at an all-time low of $999.99 ($650 off).

Asus’s ROG Zephyrus G14 remains one of the best gaming laptops you can buy right now thanks to its powerful components and speedy 120Hz refresh rate, yet it’s also portable enough that you can take it with you on the go. Plus, it offers all-day battery life — which we rarely ever see in a gaming laptop — and a surprisingly good webcam that allows you to take Zoom calls and use it for more than just a glorified Diablo IV machine (even if that’s totally acceptable in our book).

Read our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 is an astonishingly powerful gaming laptop. Its AMD Ryzen 9 processor and GeForce RTX 3060 can push powerful, smooth graphics performance in games with its QHD display while also being surprisingly efficient for other tasks.

If over-ear headphones aren’t your thing, Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds are also on sale for $149.99 ($50 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The newer QC Earbuds II may offer the best noise cancellation of any Bluetooth earbuds on the market right now, but the last-gen model is still no slouch. The original earbuds are still a great wireless option with excellent sound quality, a comfortable fit, and great ANC. And even though the newer model is better in just about every way, Bose left wireless charging out of the equation, meaning you at least have feature parity there when you plug the first-gen model in to charge via USB-C.

With dynamic, rich sound and excellent noise cancellation, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are a terrific pick if you want to listen to your music in peace.

If your dimly lit office makes it hard for others to see you on video calls, today’s deal on the Logitech Litra Glow might help. You can mount the USB-powered LED light on a monitor, where it will illuminate your face while you’re on a Zoom call or streaming via Twitch. You also have a lot of control over how you appear on camera, thanks to settings like adjustable brightness and color temperature levels, as well as custom presets. The Lite Glow normally sells for $59.99, but right now you can buy the accessory from Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo for around $49, which is a new all-time low.

The adjustable Logitech Litra Glow is designed to illuminate you while on video and can be mounted on a monitor.

