Hulu Elevates Lauren Tempest to General Manager – Hulu – Hulu Press

July 27, 2023

Former SVP of Content Partnerships, Acquisitions, and Scheduling Will Drive Hulu’s Overall Business Strategy

(Santa Monica, CA) Lauren Tempest has been appointed to General Manager of Hulu, effective immediately, it was announced today by Joe Earley, President of Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment. Tempest, who was named SVP of Content Partnerships, Acquisitions and Scheduling in May of 2022, will expand her current purview, and assume responsibility for the Hulu business. She will continue to report directly to Joe Earley.

“As we enter our next, critical, phase of growth for Hulu, I can think of no one better to lead us through the evolution than Lauren,” said Earley. “Over the past eight years, she has proven to be an exceptional partner and leader, while continuing to deliver the most in-demand content to our subscribers. The relationships she has built internally and externally have helped propel us forward, which is why I, and teams across Disney Entertainment, are excited for her to officially step into this role.”

“I have had the privilege of working with some of the most dedicated and passionate people during my time at Hulu, and I am excited to help lead and accelerate Hulu’s vision and strategy, particularly during such a major inflection point in the streaming industry,” added Tempest.

In her previous role at Hulu, Lauren oversaw Hulu’s robust library of content, working closely with The Walt Disney Company’s content engines including Disney Television Studios (20th Television, 20th Animation Television, ABC Signature), Hulu Originals, FX, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures, to deliver the most in-demand titles to consumers. In that role, she also worked with the company’s third-party partners to acquire top SVOD titles, which recently included critically-acclaimed and fan-favorite Schitt’s Creek. During her tenure with that team, Tempest was part of the group that established a new strategic scheduling framework and drove partnerships with TWDC content brands as they launched high-performing tentpole titles like The Bear and Prey.

Tempest is based in Los Angeles where she joined Hulu in 2015, after six years with NBCUniversal’s USA Network.

