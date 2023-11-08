Deals: Amazon Taking Up to $109 Off Apple's iPad Mini 6, Starting … – MacRumors

Amazon today has Apple’s 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 at $399.99 in select colors, down from $499.00. You can get the tablet in Space Gray, Starlight, and Purple at this price, and each color has varying delivery dates between March 11 and March 18.

At $99 off, this sale is a match of the previous all-time low seen on this model earlier in the year. Discounts on the 2021 iPad mini have been fairly rare so far in 2023, so if you’ve been holding off now is a good time to get the smaller tablet at its lowest price.

There are a few other deals on iPad mini models on Amazon, and these all require you to add the tablets to your cart then head to the checkout screen to see the discounts. The 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 is down to $539.99 in Space Gray, from $649.00. This is another all-time low price on the iPad mini 6 and it’s only available on Amazon.

Lastly, one cellular model is on sale: the 64GB cellular iPad mini 6 is available for $549.99, down from $649.00. This one is available in Pink, Space Gray, and Starlight, and it’s another all-time low price.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

