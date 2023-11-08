New Movies & TV Shows Streaming in July 2023: What To Watch on … – Rotten Tomatoes

TAGGED AS: Calendar, Film, movies, streaming, television, TV
Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in July. Netflix, Prime Video and sister service Freevee, Hulu, Peacock, Max, and the pluses — Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ — are all represented. We offer a few highlights up top, but read on to get each streamer’s full schedule, a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, and what’s leaving where available.
91% Justified: City Primeval: Season 1 (2023)
Why You Should Watch: After an eight-year hiatus, Justified: City Primeval drops audiences back into the world inspired by Elmore Leonard. The locale may be different and Timothy Olyphant’s Raylan Givens may be older, but the reunion of the beloved series’ star with original Justified producers Dave Andron, Michael Dinner, and Graham Yost means the new season will stay true to form, while throwing some surprising new elements at our favorite U.S. Marshal.
Description: A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens to Detroit. There he crosses paths with violent sociopath Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), aka The Oklahoma Wildman, and Mansell’s attorney, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor), who soon finds herself caught between cop and criminal. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.
Premiere Date: Tuesday, July 18
68% Twisted Metal: Season 1 (2023)
Why You Should Watch: Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers behind movies like Deadpool and Zombieland, are the show creators and they feel like a perfect fit for the raucous action we expect from the video game adaptation. With Anthony Mackie in the lead as dystopian delivery man John Doe and PlayStation providing guidance, the series promises to be one crazy summer viewing experience.
Description: A motor-mouthed outsider faces savage marauders — including killer clown Sweet Tooth (performed by “Samoa Joe” Seanoa and voiced by Will Arnett) — and other dangers of the open road as he delivers a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.
Premiere Date: Thursday, July 27
78% The Witcher: Season 3 (2023) Vol. 2
Why You Should Watch: It’s Henry Cavill’s final run as the titular monster-fighting hero. How will the epic series send off everyone’s favorite Witcher? These final five episodes of season 3 will hack and slash their way to answering that question.
Description: Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with overseeing Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.
Premiere Date: Thursday, July 27
Friday, July 7
– – Duck & Goose: Season 2 (2023) Apple TV+
Wednesday, July 12
95% The Afterparty: Season 2 (2023)
Friday, July 14
100% Foundation: Season 2 (2023)
Friday, July 21
85% Stephen Curry: Underrated (2023)
Friday, July 28
48% The Beanie Bubble (2023)
