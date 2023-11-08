Incredible Xbox Sale Lets You Save Up to 90% on Select Games – GameRant

Xbox is currently running the Super Saver Sale on Xbox One and Xbox Series X that discounts some games by up to 90%.

Xbox is currently running a Super Saver Sale that heavily discounts various games, with some titles discounted by a staggering 90% for a limited time. Xbox gamers should try to make it a habit of checking its digital storefront on a regular basis, as new sales go live all the time.

Xbox is constantly running special promotions for its users to take advantage of, but few offer as significant of discounts as the ongoing Xbox Super Saver Sale. The Xbox Super Saver Sale is live for a couple more days, and it lets interested gamers pick up a large number of games at dramatically reduced prices. Anyone interested in the sale will have to act fast, especially if they want to get some of the games that have had their prices slashed by 90%.

Some of the most notable games that have had their price reduced by 90% are Dragon Ball Xenoverse, currently available for $3.99, The LEGO Games Bundle (which comes with four LEGO games) at $9.99, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at $3.99. Anyone planning to pick up Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as part of the Xbox Super Saver Sale may want to consider springing for the Deluxe Edition, though, as it too is discounted and only costs $4.99 right now. Remember that all the Xbox Super Saver deals are only available for a couple more days, so those interested should act fast.

There are some other notable games on sale as part of the Xbox Super Saver Sale, though their prices haven't been reduced by 90%. For example, the deluxe edition of Gotham Knights is currently available at 60% off, meaning fans can pick it up for just $35.99. The critically-acclaimed BioShock Infinite is available at a steep 70% discount, while Borderlands 3 can be picked up for $10.49 at an 85% discount.

Some original Xbox games are also part of the sale. Classic Star Wars games like Knights of the Old Republic and KOTOR 2 have both had their prices dropped by 50%, meaning gamers can check them out for just $4.99. Another original Xbox classic, Jade Empire, is enjoying a 67% discount, so nostalgic fans can pick it up for $3.29.

These Xbox Super Saver Sale deals are significant and anyone interested should act fast while they're still available. One should be able to significantly expand their Xbox digital library with these deals, especially since original Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X games are all available at lowered prices.

