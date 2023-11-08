Charting the Number of Failed Crypto Coins, by Year (2013-2022) – Visual Capitalist

We want to learn more about you and how you engage with Visual Capitalist.

Please take our 2023 Audience Survey

The 20 Most Common Investing Mistakes, in One Chart

Charted: U.S. Retail Investor Inflows (2014–2023)

Ranked: The Cities With the Most Bubble Risk in Their Property Markets

Charted: The Key Investment Theme of Each Decade (1950-Today)

Ranked: The Fastest Growing Economies In 2024

Ranked: The World’s Top 25 Defense Companies by Revenue

Charted: What are Retail Investors Interested in Buying in 2023?

Which Companies Own the Most Satellites?

Visualizing Google’s Search Engine Market Share

AI vs. Humans: Which Performs Certain Skills Better?

The 20 Most Common Investing Mistakes, in One Chart

Visualizing the Pyramid of Global Wealth Distribution

Visualizing the Investments of the Ultra-Wealthy

Visualizing the Top Countries by Wealth per Person

Mapped: What You Need to Earn to Own a Home in 50 American Cities

Ranked: The Best U.S. States for Retirement

Timeline: Cannabis Legislation in the U.S.

Visualizing the Composition of Blood

Visualizing the Relationship Between Cancer and Lifespan

Explainer: What to Know About Monkeypox

Progress on 2030 Renewable Energy Targets by Country

Mapped: The Top Middle East Exports by Country

Mapped: Gas Prices in Every U.S. State

Visualized: How Much Do EV Batteries Cost?

Charted: The World’s Biggest Oil Producers

Mapped: The Expansion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Charted: The Number of North Korean Defectors (1998-2023)

Mapped: The Top Middle East Exports by Country

Where the Ultra-Rich Spend Their Holidays

Map Explainer: The Gaza Strip

200 Years of Global Gold Production, by Country

Charted: America’s Import Reliance of Key Minerals

Ranked: The World’s Top Cobalt Producing Countries

How Big is the Market for Crude Oil?

Ranked: The World’s Biggest Steel Producers, by Country

Ranked: The Foods With the Largest Environmental Impact

The 2023 Utility Decarbonization Index

Ranked: The Most Carbon-Intensive Sectors in the World

Tracking Antarctica Sea Ice Loss in 2023

The Anthropocene: A New Epoch in the Earth’s History

Published

on

By



Ever since the first major crypto boom in 2011, tens of thousands of cryptocurrency coins have been released to market.

And while some cryptocurrencies performed well, others have ceased to trade or have ended up as failed or abandoned projects.

These graphics from CoinKickoff break down the number of failed crypto coins by the year they died, and the year they started. The data covers a decade of coin busts from 2013 through 2022.

What is the marker of a “dead” crypto coin?

This analysis reviewed data from failed crypto coins listed on Coinopsy and cross-referenced against CoinMarketCap to verify previous market activity. The reason for each coin death was also tabulated, including:

While many familiar crypto coins—Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum—are still on the market today, there were at least 2,383 crypto coins that bit the dust between 2013 and 2022.

Here’s a breakdown of how many crypto coins died each year by reason:

Abandoned coins with flatlining trading volume accounted for 1,584 or 66.5% of analyzed crypto failures over the last decade. Comparatively, 22% ended up being scam coins, and 10% failed to launch after an ICO.

As for individual years, 2018 saw the largest total of annual casualties in the crypto market, with 751 dead crypto coins. More than half of them were abandoned by investors, but 237 coins were revealed as scams or embroiled in other controversies, such as BitConnect which turned out to be a Ponzi scheme.

Why was 2018 such a big year for crypto failures?

This is largely because the year prior saw Bitcoin prices climb above $1,000 for the first time with an eventual peak near $19,000. As a result, speculation ran hot, new crypto issuances boomed, and many investors and firms got bullish on the market for the first time.

Of the hundreds of coins that launched in 2017, more than half were considered defunct by the end of 2022.



Indeed, a lot of earlier-launched coins have since died. The majority of coins launched between 2013 and 2017 have already become “dead coins” by the end of 2022.

Part of this is because the cryptocurrency field itself was still being figured out. Many coins were launched in a time of experimentation and innovation, but also of volatility and uncertainty.

However, the trend began to shift in 2018. Only 27.62% of coins launched in that year have bit the dust so far, and the failure rates in 2019 and 2020 fell further to only 4.74% and 1.03% of launched coins, respectively.

This suggests that the crypto industry has become more mature and stable, with newer projects establishing themselves more securely and investors becoming wiser to potential scams.

How will this trend evolve into 2023 and beyond?

This article was published as a part of Visual Capitalist’s Creator Program, which features data-driven visuals from some of our favorite Creators around the world.

Visualized: FTX’s Leaked Balance Sheet

Visualized: The State of Central Bank Digital Currencies

The Richest People in the World in 2022

How the Top Cryptocurrencies Performed in 2021

How Every Asset Class, Currency, and S&P 500 Sector Performed in 2021

Mapped: Top Trending Searches of 2021 in Every U.S. State

With billions in defense contracts handed out annually, who are the key players profiting? View this graphic to find out.

Published

on

By

Every year, the world’s most powerful countries spend billions of dollars on defense—but where does this money actually flow?

To gain insight, we’ve ranked the world’s top 25 defense companies by 2022 revenues, using data from Defense News.

Note that our graphic shows each company’s revenues from defense, and not total revenues. This is because many companies such as Boeing also generate revenue from non-defense related industries and sectors.

The data we used to create this graphic is listed in the table below.

The U.S. and China are the most represented countries on this list, with 12 and four respective companies in the top 25.

The U.S. consistently has the world’s largest military budget, so it’s no surprise that American companies dominate this ranking. Here are some interesting facts about the top three:

Lockheed Martin

RTX (formerly Raytheon Technologies)

Northrop Grumman

China’s top three companies in this ranking are all state-owned enterprises.

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

China North Industries Group (CNIG)

China South Industries Group (CSIG)

Two European companies on this list that aren’t typically associated with the defense industry are Airbus and Rolls-Royce.

Airbus is one of the world’s largest producers of commercial airliners, and is widely used by major carriers alongside offerings from Boeing. When it comes to defense, Airbus produces a variety of military drones, fighters, and transports.

On the other hand, Rolls-Royce is a major supplier of aircraft and naval engines, and designs the nuclear propulsion systems for the UK’s submarine fleet.

It actually has no affiliation with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, which is currently a subsidiary of BMW. The original company ran into financial difficulties in the 1970s, which led to the separation of the car and aero-engine businesses.

Correction: A previous version of this article contained incorrect revenue totals. The graphic has since been updated.

Visualizing the Pyramid of Global Wealth Distribution

Charted: The Key Investment Theme of Each Decade (1950-Today)

Mapped: Gas Prices in Every U.S. State

Ranked: The Cities With the Most Bubble Risk in Their Property Markets

Ranked: The Foods With the Largest Environmental Impact

Ranked: The World’s Top 25 Defense Companies by Revenue

Visualizing the Investments of the Ultra-Wealthy

The Best Selling Vehicle in Every State

Copyright © 2023 Visual Capitalist

source