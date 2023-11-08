Android 14 release date: When is the next update? – Android Authority

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.



Google revealed its Android 14 schedule in February 2023, with the first developer preview going live the same day as the reveal. The timeline the company has planned out is very similar to the one the tech giant had for Android 13.

On September 6, Google released Android 14 beta 5.3, which everyone expected to be the last beta version before a stable release of the operating system. That wasn’t the case, however, as Google dropped the QPR1 Beta for Android 14 after delaying the stable release. But the new beta gave us a preview of the underlying OS for the upcoming December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop and quarterly platform release.

After that month-long delay, Google has now officially launched the stable version of Android 14 on eligible Pixel devices. It will also come to other brands later this year.

If you have a supported Pixel phone (or the Pixel Tablet), you can install Android 14 now. If you don’t see the update yet, it should arrive in the coming days.

Since the Android 14 release schedule was so similar to Android 13’s, it seemed fair to assume Google would follow a similar approach. Last year, Google had two developer previews and eight beta releases for Android 13 before it launched the official update. So there was a good chance we would see an Android 14 launch sometime in September. But it turned out that we had to wait until October.

As for which phones will get the new OS, you can expect all versions of the Pixel that haven’t reached their major OS update limit yet, which is every Pixel after and including the Pixel 4a 5G. Notably, that also includes the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

The Android 14 release date for the Pixel precedes others, like always. Predicting the OS release date for Samsung, OnePlus, etc., is a little trickier to pin down, though. We’ll learn more about these launches in the coming weeks.

Here are the significant Android 14 schedule milestones we’ve seen in 2023 so far:

