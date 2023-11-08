How Much is The Valorant Battle Pass (& When Does it End) – Screen Rant

The Valorant Battle Pass arrived with the launch of the game back in June. Here’s what it does, how much it is and when Act 1 will end.

Riot Games launched new first-person shooter Valorant Episode 1: Ignition and its Act 1 Battle Pass back in June. In Valorant, each Episode is broken into Acts, and each Act has 10 Chapters. The Valorant Battle Pass has 10 Chapters and 50 Tiers for players to progress through and will reward players with certain cosmetic upgrades, like weapon skins and player cards, as well as other limited-time items. Players who can’t or don’t want to splurge on the Premium version of the pass are still able to participate using the free version of the Battle Pass; they just have fewer possible rewards. Any player who logs in during the Battle Pass’s duration will have access to the free version, and it will progress along with their character contract as they complete Missions and matches.

The Premium (paid) version of the Battle Pass provides access to five Premium Tiers per Valorant Act. These Tiers contain more exclusive rewards, and players who complete all of them for the first ten chapters will unlock the Kingdom Melee weapon (players with the free version will earn the Kingdom Classic). Valorant‘s developers at Riot Games revealed that each Act for each chapter, and thus each Battle Pass, will last around 2 months, and, once a pass ends, it will be difficult if not impossible for players to access and buy the items. For players interested in collecting every item the game has to offer, here is everything to know about the Valorant Battle Pass.

The Valorant developers have so far made it possible for any player to participate in an Act’s Battle Pass by offering two tracks, one free and one paid. The free track is open to all Valorant players. The Premium track costs 1000 Valorant Points, around $10.

Players can start with the free version and come back to the Premium version later into the Act. The XP a player has earned toward the free version will apply retroactively once the Premium version has been purchased, giving players access to the exclusive Premium Tier Rewards.

Each Battle Pass will apparently come with a specific theme upon which all the exclusive items will be based. Players will want to keep an eye on any news from the developers to find out if a pass will contain a series of items they really want.

There has not yet been a date set for the end of Episode 1: Ignition Act 1, meaning there is still time for players who opted for the free version to purchase the Premium pass. Because Valorant designer David ‘Milkcow’ Cole hinted that each Act, and therefore, each Battle Pass, would only last about two months, players have taken it to mean this first Battle Pass will be ending sometime within the first week of August.

The Battle Pass for Valorant Episode 1 Act 2 will likely launch immediately following the conclusion of the Act 1 pass, though fans will need to watch for further news about an official start date.

Valorant is available for PC.

