Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 5: Season 7 Booyah Pass rewards leaked! – HT Tech

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for June 5: It is certainly an exciting time to be a Garena Free Fire MAX player as Free Fire Season 7 Booyah Pass rewards have just been leaked! The Booyah pass, which replaced the Elite pass, arrives every month and gives players a chance to grab exclusive rewards. Players can grab the free pass to get these rewards for free or pay an amount to get the premium pass, which unlocks special rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX players can also take advantage of redeem codes for June 5 which have been made live. They can be used to gain thrilling rewards, such as weapons, loot crates, skins, emotes, and other goodies. By using these codes, players can receive various upgrades for their characters, weapons, skins, and even pets, without spending any money. These free rewards can be accessed through the game, enabling players to enhance their gameplay experience and gain an in-game advantage.

In the classic battle royale-style gameplay, players need character upgrades, skins, rewards, armor, weapons, and so on to survive longer. So, if you’re a Garena Free Fire MAX player, then you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as you can.

Step 1:

Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3:

You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4:

And it’s done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

