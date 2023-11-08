‘The Other Two’ Season 3 Trailer Released by HBO Max – Variety

By Ethan Shanfeld

Brooke and Cary are back as television’s funniest forgotten siblings in Season 3 of “The Other Two,” returning to HBO Max with two new episodes on May 4.

Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Molly Shannon, Ken Marino and Case Walker star in the 10-episode season alongside recurring cast Josh Segarra, Wanda Sykes and Brandon Scott Jones.

The Season 3 logline, per HBO Max, reads: “After comparing themselves for years to their much-younger pop star brother, ChaseDreams (Walker), who is now a full adult, and their talk show host mother (Shannon), who’s now more powerful than she could have ever imagined, Brooke and Cary (Yorke and Tarver) are finally standing on their own two feet — fully ‘successful’ in their own right! And yet, they somehow find themselves comparing themselves to new people once again???”

In the new season, Cary grapples with the minor fame and desperation of being a working actor, while Brooke struggles to find meaning in her entertainment industry job. Of course, as the show’s title suggests, they’re still in the orbit of their pop star younger brother and television mogul mom.

Returning guest stars include Richard Kind, Kate Berlant, Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Rich, Ali Ahn and Marcia DeBonis, while the season will also feature fresh faces such as Simu Liu, Fin Argus, Ann Dowd, Edie Falco, Ben Platt, Dylan O’Brien, Lukas Gage, Kiernan Shipka, Lawrence O’Donnell, Spike Einbinder, Andrea Boehlke and Dana Delaney.

“The Other Two” is created, written and executive produced by former “Saturday Night Live” head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider. Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Blair Breard executive produce, while producers include Micah Frank and Eddie Michaels for Broadway Video; Ally Engelberg and Marc Lieberman for Above Average; and Gwen Bialic. Kelly, Schneider and Charlie Gruet direct, while Allison Silverman and Gilli Nissim are writers alongside Kelly and Schneider.

Watch the trailer below.

