Disney Reveals Full List of 'Star Wars' Content With Synopses for 2023 – Star Wars News Net

As 2022 comes to a close, Disney is already looking ahead to next year, where three new live-action and three animated Star Wars series will premiere on Disney Plus. While all six titles had been confirmed to be coming next year, the studio has also provided the official synopsis for all of them, in some cases, for the first time. Check out the list below, which was put together in what we assume will be the order of release.







Official synopsis:



When the new season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.



Release date: January 4, 2023



Cast: Dee Bradley Baker (all clones), Michelle Ang (Omega), Rhea Perlman (Cid), Noshir Dalal (Vice Admiral Rampart), Wanda Sykes (Phee Genoa).



Crew: Brad Rau (supervising director & executive producer), Jennifer Corbett (head writer & executive producer); Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, Carrie Beck (executive producers).



Note by SWNN: The new season will be 16 episodes long, with a two-episode premiere, mid-season, and finale. The titles of the episodes were revealed with the launch of the final trailer in December 2022. You can check them out here. You can also watch the trailer now:











Official synopsis:



The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.



Release date: March 1, 2023



Cast: Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto), Emily Swallow (the Armorer), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon).



Crew: Jon Favreau (head writer & executive producer); Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson (executive producers); Karen Gilchrist, Carrie Beck (co-executive producers).



Note by SWNN: According to reports, Back to the Future‘s Christopher Lloyd will also have a guest role in the series. Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, and Bryce Dallas Howard have all been confirmed to be directing for the new season. The first public teaser trailer was released in September, and a new one should arrive within the next few weeks. You can check out the first promo here:











Official synopsis:



Set during The High Republic era, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures follows Younglings as they study the ways of the Force and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi: compassion, self-discipline, teamwork, patience, and friendship. [It will be the] first full-length animated Star Wars series created for preschoolers.



Release date: 2023 (TBA)



Cast: Jamaal Avery, Jr. (Kai Brightstar) and Emma Berman (Nash Durango).



Crew: Michael Olson (showrunner & executive producer), Elliot M. Bour (supervising director & co-producer), Jeannine Hodson (producer), Lamont Magee (consulting producer); James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, Josh Rimes (executive producers).



Note by SWNN: Not much else is known at this point, but this will be the first time we see the High Republic outside of the book/comic pages. When the show was officially announced during Star Wars Celebration, it was said that it would be coming out in the spring of 2023, but Lucasfilm’s latest info doesn’t reiterate that.







Official synopsis:



Star Wars: Visions is an animated anthology series featuring celebratory expressions of Star Wars storytelling. Seven Japanese anime studios brought their unique talents and perspective to Star Wars: Visions – Volume 1. Launching in 2023, Volume 2 will feature stories from creative teams from Chile, France, Japan, India, Ireland, Spain, South Africa, South Korea, the U.K. and the U.S. to showcase the incredible animation happening across each country and culture, through the mythos of Star Wars.



Release date: 2023 (TBA)



Cast: TBA



Crew: James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, Josh Rimes (executive producers)



Note by SWNN: We also don’t know much about the new batch of episodes, but the announcement during Star Wars Celebration also said it would be coming out during the spring of 2023.







Official synopsis:



Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.



Release date: 2023 (TBA)



Cast: Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren).



Crew: Dave Filoni (head writer & executive producer); Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Carrie Beck (executive producers); Karen Gilchrist (co-producer).



Note by SWNN: Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno confirmed in late 2021 that she’d also been cast in the series. According to reports, the ensemble also includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Matthew Law, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader and/or Anakin Skywalker. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s Peter Ramsay will also direct at least an episode, according to reports, with Dave Filoni directing a handful of them too. Filoni strongly hinted that the Ghost crew would be reuniting in live-action during the Star Wars Celebration panel, where a teaser featuring a shot of Hera Syndulla from behind was shown to audiences.







Official synopsis:



Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, set in the New Republic era, is about a group of kids lost in the Star Wars

galaxy trying to find their way home.



Release date: 2023 (TBA)



Cast: Jude Law



Crew: Jon Watts, Chris Ford, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Colin Wilson (executive producers); Karen Gilchrist, Carrie Beck (co-producers)



Note by SWNN: Details about the series are being kept out in the Outer Rim, but reports indicate that Kyriana Kratter and Ravi Cabot-Conyers will play two of the four kids. The show has been in production in Los Angeles and other California locations since early July, and it has either wrapped by now or is about to. Jon Watts will also be directing for the series, with Chris Ford acting as the main writer.





In addition, two other shows are currently in production and aiming for a 2024 release: Andor season 2 and The Acolyte. In December 2020, Kathleen Kennedy also announced that Lucasfilm Animation was working on a project named Star Wars: A Droid Story, which Anthony Daniels hinted he was doing motion capture work for in early 2022. No additional information has transpired so far about it, and its absence from the 2023 schedule is eyebrow-raising. However, it’s still possible Disney could release it in late 2023, à la Tales of the Jedi, which was kept (sort of) under wraps until it was announced at Star Wars Celebration. Maybe next year’s event will shed some light on it.



Stay tuned as we enter a big year for Star Wars in 2023!



