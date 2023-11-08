State of Play February 2023: All trailers and complete recap – PlayStation

A deep dive into Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, news on five new PS VR2 titles, a new look at Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter 6 and more.

If you missed the live broadcast of the latest State of Play, you can find the full show, all the individual trailers and the announcements collected below.

Play Video

Play Video

Play Video

Play Video

Play Video

Play Video

Play Video

Play Video

Play Video

Play Video

Play Video

Play Video

Play Video

Play Video

Play Video

Play Video

Play Video

​​

Did you like this? Like this

Share this story

27 Comments

Sid Shuman (he/him) Senior Director, SIE Content Communications

Adam Michel Director, Content Acquisition & Operations, SIE

Adam Michel Director, Content Acquisition & Operations, SIE

Hideaki Nishino Senior Vice President, Platform Experience, SIE

O’Dell Harmon Jr. (he/him) Specialist, Content Communications, SIE

Sid Shuman (he/him) Senior Director, SIE Content Communications

Andrea Perez Senior Vice President, Brand, Product & Services Marketing

Ken Chan Sr Product Manager, SIE

Website © 2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment. All content, game titles, trade names and/or trade dress, trademarks, artwork and associated imagery are trademarks and/or copyright material of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

source