Week 25 in review: Nothing Phone (2), Google Pixel 8, and OnePlus V Fold leaks – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ivan 25 June 2023

Week in review

Welcome to another week’s recap. Interestingly enough, our top story of the week was Nothing’s transparent USB-C cable for the Phone (2). The cable has the brand’s engraving as well as six tiny circles, which we hope are LEDs, but are likely just part of the design.

While on the topic, we got reported prices for the 8/256GB and 12/512GB Nothing Phone (2) – €729 and €849, respectively. We’ll find out for sure on July 11.

We gathered a list of all Galaxy devices that are eligible for OneUI 6.0 and Android 14. The Galaxy S21 or newer is surely getting the Android 14 along with the Galaxy Z Fold3/4 and Z Flip3/4, from the mid-range, the Galaxy A73, A72, A54, A53, A52, A34, A33, A24, A14, A13, and A04s are supposed to get the newest Android version this year or at the beginning of the next one, judging by previous releases. The Galaxy M54, M53 5G, M33 5G, and the M23, along with the Galaxy F54, F23, and F14 5G will also qualify.

The display specs of the Google Pixel 8 duo leaked. The Pixel 8 Pro will have a 6.70-inch 1344x2992px 120Hz display with a maximum 1,600 nit brightness – that’s slightly lower ppi compared to the 7 Pro, but much higher max brightness. The Pixel 8 is getting a smaller 6.17-inch 1080p panel with a faster 120Hz refresh rate, and a higher 1,400 nit brightness than its predecessor.

We got our first CAD-based renders of the OnePlus V Fold. It’s bigger than the Find N2 and will be more in line with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and vivo X Fold2. In terms of design, we can see the OnePlus V Fold will bring sleek metal sides, and a tall cover screen with a punch hole. The back appears to have a leather-like finish and a prominent camera ring housing three sensors and Hasselblad branding. Based on rumors, we should see a 50MP main camera (IMX 890) alongside an unspecified ultrawide module and a periscope lens. OnePlus V Fold is expected to debut with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset and a 4,800 mAh battery with support for up to 100W wired charging.

The Honor 90 Lite is official with a Dimensity 6020 chipset and a 100MP main camera. The other cameras are a 5MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a 16MP selfie. The phone has a 6.7-inch 90Hz display and a 4,500mAh battery with 35W charging. The Honor 90 Lite is £300 in the UK, and €300 elsewhere in Europe.

Those are the biggest stories of the week but you can see the full list below.

Well, only the two USB-C ends are transparent. Nothing is focused on design, so even small touches matter.

It will cost almost twice as much as the first one.

Going by Samsung’s own update policy, we have a preliminary list of eligible devices.

Both upcoming Pixel phones will feature flat display panels with curved corners.

It won’t just be a rebadged Oppo Find N2 after all.

The iPhone 16 will pioneer Wi-Fi 7.

It has an FHD+ display, unlike the Honor 70 Lite, more RAM and storage, faster charging and other improvements.

The phone has Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz support.

Despite it all, they can still be “#BestPhonesForever”.

The full list for the Eurozone has been outed.

Battery sizes, colors, memory and storage.

The device is expected to launch in China in the coming months.

Both new rugged phones will be available from mid-July.

There are no specs to go with the images, but between the bezels and the punch hole the improvements on the front are apparent (less so on the back).

The phone hasn’t been announced officially, but it appeared on the China Telecom website, complete with specs, images and even prices.

The custom Note 30 VIP comes with a limited edition clear silicone case, a 15W Qi-wireless charging puck and a limited edition box.

It will be launched on June 29 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The new Cheetah series is a part of Amazfit’s Performance lineup.

You may need to act fast, though.

The upcoming device will likely feature identical specs to the Galaxy A34.

The source also suggests a Red Magic gaming tablet is on its way.

Realme Germany representative confirmed the company will redirect its budget to other European markets.

In your opinion, what 'better things' does the competition offer to those people ?

Nobody cares about Sony phones anymore, except for a few hardcore weirdo Sony fans. Hint: many of those who previously owned an Xperia phone during 2014-2018 had moved on to better things, and they are not going back.

There were substantial Asus zenfone 10 leaks as well, but were not mentioned in article's text.

