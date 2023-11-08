Netflix’s New Releases Coming in May 2023 – Hollywood Reporter

Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that are hitting the streaming service this month.

By Hilary Lewis

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first scripted TV series, the Jennifer Lopez-starring action film The Mother and documentaries featuring Anna Nicole Smith and Barack Obama are among the high-profile projects hitting Netflix this month.

At the end of May, the streamer is dropping the Schwarzenegger-starring spy comedy FUBAR, in which the former California governor and Top Gun: Maverick’s Monica Barbaro play a father and daughter who discover they’ve each been secretly working as CIA operatives as they’re forced to team up and get to know each other’s true selves.

And earlier this month, in time for Mother’s Day, Lopez plays an assassin who emerges from hiding to protect a daughter she gave up for adoption years earlier in The Mother, streaming this Friday. The Niki Caro-directed action movie also stars Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael Garcia Bernal and was written by Andrea Berloff, Peter Craig and Misha Green.

On the documentary front, Netflix’s Queen Cleopatra docuseries, which launched on Wednesday, generated controversy even before its debut for its casting of British actress Adele James, who is of mixed heritage, as Cleopatra. Netflix describes the show, part of executive producer Jada Pinkett Smith’s look at prominent and iconic African queens and narrated by Pinkett Smith, as focusing on “the world’s most famous, powerful and misunderstood woman.”

“Cleopatra’s heritage has been the subject of much academic debate, which has often been ignored by Hollywood,” the streamer says. “Now our series re-assesses this fascinating part of her story.”

After the trailer dropped, some Egypt experts objected to Cleopatra’s portrayal in the series.

Anna Nicole Smith gets the documentary treatment starting May 16. The film, titled You Don’t Know Me and directed by Ursula Macfarlane (Harvey Weinstein doc Untouchable), explores the model’s life from her childhood to her rise to fame before her death in 2007, through never before seen footage, including home movies and interviews.

The next day, Netflix begins streaming the four-episode docuseries Working, hosted by Barack Obama and inspired by the Studs Terkel oral history of the same name. In the series, from Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, the former president visits workers across various levels in the home care, tech and hospitality industries, with the series exploring increasing inequality in the workforce and how these jobs affect the lives of the people doing them.

Netflix’s hit rom-com franchise To All the Boys gets a series spinoff in XO, Kitty, streaming May 18. The show follows Anna Cathcart’s Kitty, reprising her role as Lara Jean’s (Lana Condor) younger sister from the movies, as she journeys to the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend and finds herself making her own memories.

Romance will still be in the air by later in the month as Netflix drops a Queer Love installment of The Ultimatum, this time featuring couples made up of women and nonbinary people, each of whom identify as queer and find themselves at key moments in their relationships.

The streamer is also set to add new seasons of Queer Eye, Selling Sunset, All American and I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson.

And on the film front, Netflix subscribers will be able to stream St. Vincent, UglyDolls and Dirty Grandpa.

Read on for the complete list of titles hitting Netflix this May.

May 1

Above Suspicion

Airport

Airport 1975

Airport ’77

American Gangster

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Captain Phillips

Chicken Run

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian

The Croods

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead

Flight

For Colored Girls

Girl, Interrupted

The Glass Castle

Home Again

Hop

Igor

Kindergarten Cop

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Léon: The Professional

Marshall

Paranormal Activity

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect

Rainbow High: Season 3

Rugrats: Seasons 1-2

The Smurfs: Season 1

Starship Troopers

Steel Magnolias

The Tale of Despereaux

This Is the End

Traffic

Vampires

The Wedding Date

The Young Victoria

May 2

Love Village

The Tailor

May 3

Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7

Jewish Matchmaking

May 4

Arctic Dogs

Larva Family

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Sanctuary

May 6

A Man Called Otto

May 8

Justice League: Seasons 1-2

Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2

Spirit Rangers: Season 2

May 9

Documentary Now!: Season 4

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special

May 10

Dance Brothers

Missing: Dead or Alive?

Queen Cleopatra

May 11

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe

St. Vincent

Ultraman: Season 3

May 12

Black Knight

Call Me Kate

The Mother

Mulligan

Queer Eye: Season 7

May 13

UglyDolls

May 16

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me

May 17

Faithfully Yours

Fanfic

La Reina del Sur: Season 3

McGregor Forever

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2

Working: What We Do All Day

May 18

Kitti Katz

XO, Kitty

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune

May 19

Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom

Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery

Muted

Selling Sunset: Season 6

Young, Famous & African: Season 2

May 22

The Batman: Seasons 1-5

The Boss Baby

The Creature Cases: Chapter 3

May 23

All American: Season 5

MerPeople

Victim/Suspect

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer

May 24

Hard Feelings

Mother’s Day

The Ultimatum: Queer Love

May 25

FUBAR

May 26

Barbecue Showdown: Season 2

Blood & Gold

Dirty Grandpa

Tin & Tina

Turn of the Tide

May 30

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3

May 31

Heartland Season 15

Mixed by Erry

