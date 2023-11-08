ChatGPT’s Shiba Inu Price Prediction is Bullish, But Wall Street Memes Could Pump Higher – Yahoo Finance

New York, NY –News Direct– Finance News

In recent months, ChatGPT has evolved into a widely-used crypto analytics tool, predominantly on the strength of its unbiased, AI-powered insights.

Traders worldwide are now turning to ChatGPT to identify where the price of certain coins and tokens could head next – with Shiba Inu ($SHIB) being one that’s currently attracting attention.

However, it's not just high-profile names like $SHIB that are being given to ChatGPT for analysis – the new meme coin Wall Street Memes ($WSM) has also been identified as an up-and-coming project that the model is heavily bullish on.

It’s been a volatile few weeks for $SHIB holders, with the token’s price stuck in a narrow range between $0.0000083 and $0.0000090.

This range has held firm since May 8 and ended the sharp price drop that began on April 19.

It appears that a significant portion of $SHIB investors have opted to cash in while they can, following the token's surprise run-up in April.

This run-up, prompted by an uptick in interest in meme coins, saw $SHIB soar by 23% – its most significant price rise since January.

Unfortunately, as is often the case with hype-driven meme coins like Shiba Inu, the bull run was short-lived – and the bears regained control quickly.

Per CoinMarketCap, the number of “whale holdings” has steadily decreased over the past month, indicating that high-net-worth investors are no longer optimistic about the token’s prospects.

Moreover, CoinGecko sentiment analysis shows that only 66% of users are bullish on $SHIB – far lower than during the meme coin craze just weeks ago.

However, ChatGPT remains bullish on the token’s prospects and estimates that the token could rise to $0.000013 by the end of the year.

If this occurred, it would represent a 50% increase from today’s price and see the token return to where it was back in February.

According to ChatGPT, this price increase would be driven by more adoption from retailers and an uptick in support from the broader Shiba Inu community.

Given this projection, it seems that ChatGPT perceives a resilient future for $SHIB – which will be music to the ears of long-term holders.

New Meme Token Wall Street Memes Causes a Stir & Raises $4.1 Million

Shifting away from Shiba Inu, another meme coin has emerged in the rapidly-evolving crypto market – Wall Street Memes ($WSM).

Even though the meme coin market is relatively saturated, this newcomer has already captured the attention of investors worldwide, helping it raise over $4.1 million through its presale in just ten days.

Wall Street Memes’ success has also led to an influx of investors following the project’s official Twitter account, which boasts an audience of over 224,000.

Not only that, but some big names in the crypto market are also taking note – with YouTuber Michael Wrubel, who has over 310,000 subscribers, releasing a video highlighting his optimism for the project.

Wrubel points to the colossal Wall Street Memes community as one of the primary sources of his optimism, alongside how active the development team is on all its social media channels.

Notably, ChatGPT is also optimistic about Wall Street Memes – and believes the $WSM token could be set for a considerable price increase once listed on exchanges later this year.

As noted by ChatGPT, the $WSM price could hit $0.10 by the end of 2023 – a 264% increase from the current presale price.

This forecast will undoubtedly catalyze further interest in Wall Street Memes – potentially propelling the presale to new heights.

Visit Wall Street Memes Presale

Meme Coin Sensation AiDoge Hits $14.9m Presale Hard Cap – Final Chance to Buy $AI Ahead of Exchange Listings

Finally, meme coin phenomenon AiDoge ($AI) has also caught ChatGPT’s eye after recently wrapping up a successful presale phase which saw the project hit its $14.9 million funding target.

Investors were buzzed about AiDoge's presale, given the project's unique blend of artificial intelligence technology and meme-style concepts – which ultimately led to over 20,000 people joining the official Telegram channel.

AiDoge’s team is now gearing up for some major exchange listings, which are planned for June 19 – and many expect the $AI price to soar in value after it debuts.

However, even though AiDoge’s presale has ended, the developers are giving those who missed out one final chance to buy $AI at the listing price of $0.0000336 before it goes live on the public market.

This could prove fruitful since ChatGPT's analysis points to a positive future for the AiDoge.com project.

According to ChatGPT, if AiDoge can successfully tap into the meme coin trend and strengthen its community, the token could reach a price of $0.00007 by the end of the year – a 108% increase from the listing price.

Much like with Wall Street Memes, this prediction could ignite even greater interest in AiDoge – and potentially help the token achieve its full potential.

Visit AiDoge Website

DISCLAIMER: This is not to be taken as investment advice. Crypto is a volatile asset, do your own research before investing and only invest money you can afford to lose. We may receive commission for clicking links in this article.

