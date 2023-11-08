Microsoft 365 for Education – Microsoft

Celebrate National STEM Day with our Free educator’s guide for STEM in your classroom >

Microsoft 365 Education offers a suite of student-centered solutions that help create an equitable learning environment for all and help students succeed in the classroom and beyond. Find which plan is right for your institution below.

Help students catch up, keep up, and get ahead with our new Learning Accelerators. These tools create more opportunities for students to practice through immediate feedback in core subjects like reading, writing, and math. They also track progress and provide actionable insights for teachers.

Get students familiar with tools they’ll likely use for years to come, like Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Teams, while building future-ready skills, like problem solving and collaboration.

Create a learning environment where everyone can fully participate with built-in, non-stigmatizing tools across the Microsoft 365 Education suite. Read Aloud, Microsoft Translator, Live Captions, and Immersive Reader are just a few of the accessibility tools teachers can utilize.

Manage technology and maximize security from one classroom to an entire district with Microsoft 365 Education. Our cloud-based system makes monitoring threats and pushing updates seamless to maximize learning time for all.

Check out an overview of our three tiers of academic plans: A1, A3, and A5. Then, talk to the experts on our sales team who can guide you through the costs and benefits of each plan. Start accelerating learning for all students today.

A simple, one-time-per-device learning solution for modern workloads. Save time by managing all devices in a single dashboard.

The right solution for institutions that need all the A1 features, plus desktop apps, advanced security, and analytics.

Our most comprehensive plan features everything A3 offers, plus streamlined licensing, security, and management tools.

With Bing Chat Enterprise, your education institution gets AI-powered chat with commercial data protection. What goes in—and comes out—remains protected, giving educators managed access to better answers, greater efficiency, and new ways to be creative. Bing Chat Enterprise is now available in preview for Microsoft 365 A3 and A5 faculty users at no additional cost.

With Microsoft 365 for Education, everyone can work or study their way.

Microsoft 365 Education is a productivity cloud suite that enables the creation of equitable learning environments. We achieve this through solutions that help accelerate learning, prepare students from classroom to career, are inclusively designed, and support instructional and IT leaders with trusted and secure solutions.

Microsoft 365 builds on top of Office 365 apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook and provides enhanced management, security, and compliance tools.

There are three tiers of Microsoft 365 Education available, each with an array of helpful and inclusively designed features. Connect with one of our education experts to learn more about pricing and see how you can build an individualized plan that works best for your institution.

There are three versions of Microsoft 365 Education for your institution you can choose from:

We can’t answer this directly, as Google’s Practice Sets is still not generally available. However, here are some differences based on what we do know.

Microsoft is committed to supporting equitable learning environments in all school systems. This means using safe and trusted first-party solutions that foster inclusivity, enable real-time insights, leverage available cloud services, and best prepare students for the future.

Many of our built-in tools are seamlessly integrated with Education Insights. Insights integrates student engagement with Teams for Education with Assignments, our emotional well-being survey tool Reflect, and Learning Accelerators to give educators and leaders a more holistic view of their students in an out of the box solution.

From a single classroom to an entire school district, Microsoft 365 Education has the tools students, educators, and IT professionals need to succeed. Connect with an expert to personalize your plan and receive pricing for your school.

