Best R-Rated Movies You Can Watch on Disney+ – MovieWeb

The popular streamer is home to countless childhood classics — plus some adult-oriented hits, too.

Disney+ has come to be known as the one-stop-shop for all those timeless animated classics like The Lion King, Bambi — you name it. It's only a matter of time before the new Little Mermaid film hits the popular streamer. And as of last year, the popular streamer started adding R-rated hits as well.

Depending on where you live in the world, some additional adults-only films may also be available in addition to our list below. But for now, our roundup is a reliable start for which R-rated films you can definitely access at the moment.

Who said Marvel can't break the fourth wall on the big screen? The first Deadpool was a critical and commercial success, and the second one was decent enough to spawn an upcoming third installment. It's the role Ryan Reynolds was born for: Wade Wilson, a former Special Forces operative who now works as a mercenary.

After an evil scientist Ajax (Ed Skrein) transforms him into Deadpool via a rogue experiment, he enlists the help of a couple X-men to seek retribution for the damage done — although the scientist's crazed procedure did leave Wade with a couple superpowers (and an R-rated sense of humor), so it wasn't all bad for the beloved antihero.

Deadpool 3 is a hot topic these days. But in the meantime, the second installment, Deadpool 2, is also available on Disney+. Folks were quite shocked to see this follow-up start with tragedy, as Wade loses the love of his life Vanessa (Morena Baccarin). Following her death — and a ridiculous opening-titles sequence — Deadpool assembles yet another team as he must protect a young mutant (Julian Dennison) from villian-turned-ally of sorts Cable. Played to perfection by Josh Brolin, Cable is the highlight of this mixed-reviewed sequel as a hardnosed cyborg from the future.

"Deadpool was hard,” Brolin once shared on the Team Deakins podcast via IndireWire, in comparing Cable to his Thanos persona in the MCU. "Even though it was funny, it was harder. That was more of a business transaction. It was more, ‘We need to make this like this,’ which I didn’t feel that way with ‘Avengers.’ With those directors, they would constantly go back and reference Scarface or Dog Day Afternoon. Whether or not it was a manipulation, they knew what to throw out there to bring it back into something inspired."

Speaking of "the future," next on our list is the cream of the crop that is the Oscar-nominated Logan. It takes place in a unique near-future universe, where a withered Logan (Hugh Jackman) cares for an aging Professor X (the reliably superb Patrick Stewart) at a remote outpost on the U.S.-Mexico border. Logan's plans change upon meeting a young mutant (a standout Dafne Keen) who shares similar powers as him. Featuring a fun supporting turn from Stephen Merchant, Logan is a heartfelt drama that defies MCU conventions as Wolverine struggles to protect his gang.

"When I saw Logan, I sat there and I did have tears in my eyes," Jackman once told Variety. "The main feeling I had was: 'There, that’s the character. I feel like I’ve done it now.' And I was calm and at peace, but I’m going to miss that guy."

In addition to R-rated offerings, Disney+ now offers TV-MA selections from the small screen — including series from an entirely different streaming platform. Enter Daredevil, which more than outshines that dark Ben Affleck film from the early-2000s. The Netflix series follows attorney/superhero Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) as he uses his heightened senses to fight crime on the streets of New York. It was a hoot seeing Cox's Murdock appear in that cameo scene in the latest live-action Spider-Man film, and we hope Sony/Marvel/Netflix continue to utilize this talented performance for future projects.

In a male-dominated superhero universe, it's always refreshing to see women like Jessica Jones kick butt on TV. The fan-favorite antihero got her own Netflix offering, Jessica Jones, which is now available on Disney+. Krysten Ritter (Breaking Bad, Love & Death) is never better in the titular role as a hotheaded private detective in Hell's Kitchen — which is also home to the aforementioned Daredevil character. Jessica battles demons each day due to PTSD and a generally troubled personality, but that doesn't mean she can't use her crime-fighting abilities to help those in need. Go, Jessica, go!

"This isn't revenge. This is punishment." Dolph Lundgren Thomas Jane both gave it their all in their respective Punisher films back in the day, and then came Jon Bernthal (We Own This City) to take the reins on the small screen in The Punisher. Most of us Marvel-heads know the Frank Castle tale by now: A family massacre leads to the bow-and-arrow-weilding antihero to exact revenge on those responsible. Frank also happens to unravel a twisted conspiracy NYC's underbelly along the way. The Netflix series was a thrill ride from start to finish.

