WhatsApp will stop working on these Apple, Samsung smartphones: Check out list – Economic Times

Queue feature is coming to YouTube app for iOS & Android users. Test it now

Apple may cancel or postpone iPhone SE 4, its most budget-friendly smartphone. Here’s why

WhatsApp rolls out ‘Accidental Delete’ feature to fix ‘delete for me’ errors: How it works

Samsung Galaxy S23 may arrive in February 2023 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 12MP selfie camera

Monday, 06 Nov, 2023

The Indian market has outperformed the rest of Asia Pacific including China for some of the biggest global consumer goods companies in the past quarter, according to their post-earnings management commentaries.

While the recent debate on 70-hour work weeks has been polarizing, data shows employee productivity of India Inc — measured as revenue per employee — has steadily gone up in the past five years, even as staff cost as a proportion of total revenues has largely been maintained at 10%.

The government banned 22 illegal betting and gambling apps and websites, including the controversial app Mahadev Book Online, which is at the centre of bribery allegations against Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.



Essentially, education is a word-of-mouth business: Physics Wallah’s co-founder on organic growth

How Baap of Chart turned turtle and fell into the regulatory net of the Big Daddy of markets

JLR: From Tata’s ‘biggest mistake’ to a money-spinner, how focus on high-profit cars did the trick

3 insights to kick-start your day, featuring Tata Motors’ luxury EV plan

Eros International case: How an alleged fund diversion of over INR2,000 crore took place

Stock Radar: Down 20% from highs! This EV stock is showing signs of bottoming out

POWERED BY

Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher (DT8S, Silver, Inbuilt Heater)

10%

OFF

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6″ (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803TXIN

35%

OFF

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30SC4, Metallic Silver), STANDARD

29%

OFF

Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)

27%

OFF

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier

48%

OFF

Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

54%

OFF

Trending Now

Hot on Web

In Case you missed it

Top Calculators

Top Searched Companies

Top Slideshow

Top Videos

Top Commodities

Top Story Listing

Private Companies

Top Prime Articles

Top Definitions

Top Market Pages

Follow us on:

Find this comment offensive?

Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action

Reason for reporting:

Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.

Log In/Connect with:

Will be displayed

Will not be displayed

Will be displayed

Worry not. You’re just a step away.

It seems like you’re already an ETPrime member with

Login using your ET Prime credentials to enjoy all member benefits

Log out of your current logged-in account and log in again using your ET Prime credentials to enjoy all member benefits.

To read full story, subscribe to ET Prime

₹34 per week

Billed annually at ₹2499 ₹1749

Super Saver Sale – Flat 30% Off

On ET Prime Membership

–

–

–

Subscribe Now

(Credit card mandatory)

You can cancel your subscription anytime

–

–

–

Subscribe Now

(Pay Using Netbanking/UPI/Debit Card)

₹399/month

Monthly PLAN

Billed Amount ₹399

No Trial Period

₹208/month

(Save 49%)

Yearly PLAN

Billed Amount ₹2,499

15 Days Trial +Includes DocuBay and TimesPrime Membership.

₹150/month

(Save 63%)

2-Year PLAN

Billed Amount ₹3,599

15 Days Trial +Includes DocuBay and TimesPrime Membership.

Quarterly

$13.99

7 Days Trial

Yearly

(Save 40.0%)

$33.99

15 Days Trial

Get ET Prime for just ₹2499 ₹1749/yr

Offer Exclusively For You

Save up to Rs. 700/-

ON ET PRIME MEMBERSHIP

Offer Exclusively For You

Get 1 Year Free

With 1 and 2-Year ET prime membership

Offer Exclusively For You

Get 1 Year Free

With 1 and 2-Year ET prime membership

Offer Exclusively For You

Get Flat 40% Off

Then ₹ 1749 for 1 year

Offer Exclusively For You

ET Prime at ₹ 49 for 1 month

Then ₹ 1749 for 1 year

Special Offer

Get 20% Off on ETPrime

Access the exclusive Economic Times stories, Editorial and Expert opinion

Offer Exclusively For You

Save up to Rs. 700/-

ON ET PRIME MEMBERSHIP

Offer Exclusively For You

Get 1 Year Free

With 1 and 2-Year ET prime membership

Offer Exclusively For You

Get 1 Year Free

With 1 and 2-Year ET prime membership

Offer Exclusively For You

Get Flat 40% Off

Then ₹ 1749 for 1 year

Offer Exclusively For You

ET Prime at ₹ 49 for 1 month

Then ₹ 1749 for 1 year

Special Offer

Get 20% Off on ETPrime

90 Days Prime access worth Rs999 unlocked for you

Exclusive Economic Times Stories, Editorials & Expert opinion across 20+ sectors

Stock analysis. Market Research. Industry Trends on 4000+ Stocks

​Get 1 Year Complimentary Subscription of TOI+ worth Rs.799/-​

Stories you might be interested in

source