Top 5 mistakes to avoid when launching a new NFT collection – Cointelegraph

What are the top-five mistakes to look out for when launching an NFT collection? Here’s the answer and how to build a successful project with long-term value.



Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have grown rapidly, and today, are in a league of their own. This new asset class has much to offer and can empower creator economies, but it has to filter out toxic speculators first. Because of the rapid development of NFTs, many artists and creators have launched collections for the sake of generating rapid profits rather than providing long-term value to communities.

Creators making their first steps into the NFT space should be aware of the common mistakes when launching a collection. By addressing these issues, they can generate value with long-term impact. Here are the top five mistakes to avoid:

1. Lack of a clear plan and roadmap — a well-defined plan and roadmap are essential for the successful development of an NFT collection. Without a clear vision, the project may struggle to gain traction and attract investors. Many collections promoted through Twitter and other channels don’t have a clear roadmap with milestones and timelines.

2. Lack of utility — NFTs can tokenize digital artwork, but they can go beyond the aesthetic appeal to sustain long-term interest. To achieve this, NFTs can incorporate additional features and privileges, such as governance rights, the potential for staking and earning rewards as well as access to exclusive experiences.

3. Poor communication — community engagement is a crucial aspect of NFT projects. Lack of communication can lead to decreased interest and trust in the project. To maintain a strong community presence, the team behind an NFT collection should be active on social media, host “ask me anything” (AMA) sessions, and provide regular updates on project developments, partnerships and milestones.

4. Failing to provide strong post-launch support — the work does not end once the NFT collection is live. Many projects falter by underestimating the importance of ongoing support and updates after the initial launch. Failing to maintain a strong support system can lead to decreased user satisfaction and engagement, and can have repercussions on subsequent collections.

5. Underestimating the importance of quality and rarity — quality, reputation and rarity are key factors in determining an NFT’s value. Mediocre designs or an oversaturated market can diminish the appeal of a collection. To stand out from the competition, NFT developers should come up with an intelligent rarity structure to incentivize collectors.

NFT creators can learn from developers and teams that successfully avoid these mistakes and empower communities. For example, UNO.farm, a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem aggregating yield-farming opportunities, is working on an NFT collection that gives users exclusive features.

The UNO.farm team is working on a roadmap and marketing campaign to share its vision with the crypto community — a milestone that is skipped by many projects.

More importantly, the upcoming NFT collection will integrate multiple features that will add utility. To begin with, NFT holders will be able to stake their NFTs and participate in lotteries. Staking NFTs will generate the native UNF tokens (initially off-chain) that can be used to buy tickets to regular raffles. The prize pool for the raffle consists of 10% of the profit made from collection sales. UNF off-chain tokens can be held and then exchanged for on-chain tokens after the token generation event. The native on-chain tokens give holders governance rights.



Depending on the rarity of the NFT, holders will be able to receive a farming fee reduction of 20%, 50% and even 100%.

On top of that, NFT holders can get exclusive access to UNO.farm’s private Discord channel, regular AMA sessions with the team and early access to new products.

UNO.farm has previously launched several NFT collections, and they were successful because the team is always sharing a clear roadmap, is active on social media and implements a clear rarity system. The fact that UNO.farm has been successful for more than a year is a guarantee that future NFT collections will deliver as promised.

The rapid growth of nonfungible tokens has propelled them into a league of their own as a unique and influential asset class. While NFTs hold immense potential to empower creator economies, addressing certain challenges to ensure their long-term success is crucial.

To navigate the NFT space effectively, creators must avoid common mistakes and embrace key strategies. These include having a clear plan and roadmap, offering utility beyond aesthetics, maintaining effective communication with the community, providing strong post-launch support, and recognizing the importance of quality and rarity. By adhering to these principles, NFT creators can not only generate value but also foster thriving ecosystems that resonate with global audiences.

The example of projects like UNO.farm serves as a testament to the power of these principles. By sharing a clear roadmap, incorporating utility features, maintaining active communication and implementing a thoughtful rarity system, they have established a track record of success. Emulating such approaches can help NFT projects around the world unlock their full potential and contribute to the ongoing evolution of digital assets.

Disclaimer. Cointelegraph does not endorse any content or product on this page. While we aim at providing you with all important information that we could obtain in this sponsored article, readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company and carry full responsibility for their decisions, nor can this article be considered as investment advice.

