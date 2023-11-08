Valorant Fade nerfs and Cypher buffs in 5.10 PBE patch notes – PCGamesN

Valorant Fade nerfs and Cypher buffs head up the 5.10 PBE patch notes alongside menu tweaks and bug fixes for Harbor and Astra in the Riot multiplayer FPS game
Valorant Fade nerfs and Cypher buffs are the focus of the 5.10 PBE patch notes for the Riot Games multiplayer game. Also included in the Valorant update are some tweaks to the game’s menus following feedback about Valorant UI changes, and bug fixes for new Valorant agent Harbor and Astra. Riot Games is always looking to make balance tweaks to help adjust the meta of one of the best FPS games on PC, and this latest round of changes have two particular agents in the crosshairs.
Addressing Fade, Riot says that her Prowlers “have been a versatile and difficult to play against ability that we’re looking to sharpen with these changes.” It is reducing their duration and slowing their time to bite enemies, while also lowering the duration of Nearsight applied to any enemies hit by them, in a change Riot says “encourages Fade to be more deliberate in the areas that she chooses to sweep” while helping her opponents to better counterplay her.
Cypher, on the other hand, is getting some nice bumps in power along with several quality of life improvements. His Trapwire length has been increased dramatically, in an attempt to address its predictability. Riot aims to improve the reward for pulling off his ultimate, Neural Theft, by removing the time restriction to cast it on enemy corpses, increasing its maximum cast range, and adding a second enemy reveal four seconds after the first.
Perhaps even more exciting for Cypher mains are his quality of life tweaks. The yellow silhouette on his Spycam and Neural Theft abilities now starts dimmer and fades faster to distinguish it from an actual enemy, and will disappear if the revealed enemy becomes visible to you in order to “help reduce confusion of seeing two representations of the enemy in different places.”
