iOS 17 Rumored to Support Apple's AR/VR Headset – CNET

Changes could be coming to the Mail, Reminders and Files apps.
Apple’s AR/VR headset is expected to be released in 2023.
iOS 17 doesn’t have a release date yet, but there are already rumors that Apple’s next mobile operating system will bring changes to a number of apps and support the company’s long-rumored AR/VR headset.
A new app, similar to the Watch app but with more features, could be released with iOS 17 to add support to Apple’s AR/VR headset, according to Apple blog HowToiSolve. The headset is expected to be released in 2023, according to Bloomberg.
However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman threw some cold water on this latest rumor, saying the source is known to make up “fake information.” Rumors about iOS 17 should be taken with a grain of salt since nothing is official yet.
Changes are also purported to come to a number of apps, including the Mail, Reminders, Files, Home, Fitness and Wallet apps, according to the report, which refers to anonymous sources who allegedly saw early code.
The report also says iOS 17 will work on six iPhone models that will have the Dynamic Island: the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as well as the expected iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Like in past years, Apple is expected to unveil the next version of iOS at its annual developers conference WWDC in June. iOS 17 could launch alongside the iPhone 15 later in the year, but a release date has not been announced yet.
Apple didn’t respond to a request for comment.
These iOS 17 rumors appear soon after the release of iOS 16.3. The latest update brought a handful of new features, like security keys for your Apple ID, and bug fixes for your iPhone.
For more on Apple, check out CNET’s reviews of the M2 Pro MacBook Pro 16 and the M2 Mac Mini 2023.
