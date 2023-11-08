Amazon Prime Video Schedule September 25-October 1: New TV Shows & Movies Being Added – ComingSoon.net

By Abdul Azim Naushad

Amazon Prime Video‘s new TV and movie releases for September 25-October 1 include Gen V, a superhero series that is set in the same universe as Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys, and The Fake Sheikh, a three-part documentary series that chronicles the life of notorious journalist Mazher Mahmood.

Starting on September 26, viewers can stream the highly-anticipated three-part documentary series, The Fake Sheikh. This documentary series will be set in 2016 and will focus on the criminal case of Mazher Mahmood, a maverick British journalist who made headlines by his use of the alias “The Fake Sheikh” and other false aliases to trap and ensnare royals, sports stars, politicians, celebrities, and members of the public eye in order to achieve fame, only for him to get charged and imprisoned for 15 months. This documentary will star Ayla Fox, Paul Samrai, and Neil Wallis.

Then on September 29, viewers can start streaming Gen V, a superhero series that serves as a spin-off of The Boys. The story of Gen V is set in the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting run by Vought International, where young adult superpowered students or “Supes” are tested in Battle Royale challenges in order to determine who will be worthy of joining The Seven, Vought International’s elite superhero team. However, the students learn of dark secrets at Godolkin which makes them ponder over which kind of hero they want to be. Gen V will star Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizzie Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Philips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Patrick Schwarzenegger in the lead roles.

Below are all the new TV shows and movies being added to Amazon Prime Video from September 25-October 1.

October 1’s release schedule is yet to be confirmed.

Check out more streaming release schedules aside from Amazon Prime Video below.

