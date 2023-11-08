Employee shot during armed robbery at T-Mobile Store in Canton shopping center – CBS Baltimore

Watch CBS News

By CBS Baltimore Staff

Updated on: April 30, 2023 / 8:19 PM EDT / CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE – A store employee of a T-Mobile Store was shot during an armed robbery Sunday afternoon at a busy shopping in Baltimore’s Canton neighborhood.

WJZ News cameras were at the scene as officers were investigating inside the T-Mobile Store in the 2500 block of Boston Street in Southeast Baltimore.

Police are inside a T-Mobile store on Boston Street in Canton.

We're working to learn more about what happened here.

Officers found the 23-year-old employee who was inside with a gunshot wound. Fabian Alberto Sanchez Gonzalez was taken to a hospital for treatment, but died a day later.

“2500 block of Boston T-Mobile. Male shot inside of location. Somebody calling on a T-Mobile phone,” scanner traffic said.

Police said two unidentified males entered the store and announced a robbery, and during the robbery, one of the suspects shot the store employee.

The suspects then demanded the belonging of several customers before leaving the store on foot.

“One in all black clothing, another one in a blue hoodie, black pants and they ran towards the Outback, so west on Boston,” scanner traffic revealed.

The shopping plaza is in a popular area in the Canton community.

Those who were around the store told WJZ they saw the police activity but didn’t know what was going on.

“All we got was something bad happened inside the T-Mobile,” Baltimore resident Shawn Sukert said.

Nearby the shopping plaza is a grocery store, restaurants and other businesses.

“No Way. Not nothing like that,” Baltimore resident James Harris said. “I mean, where I’m from, yeah, but not down here. This is like Mayberry.”

T-Mobile commented on the incident Monday, saying, “This is a horrible situation that occurred at one of our third-party retailers. Our thoughts are with the employee who was involved. We will do what we can to support the ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

