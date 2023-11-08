Get Ready for Nothing Watch: The Latest Smartwatch from Nothing [Rumor] – Gizchina.com

As we all know, Nothing is currently getting ready to launch its second smartphone which is the Nothing Phone 2. This phone is rumored to feature a Snapdragon 8 series chipset which will be first of its kind. On the other hand, there has been reports of the company working on a new smartwatch. The rumor has suggested that the company has certified the smartwatch with the model number D395.

This report was first leaked by popular leaker Mukul Sharma, who has made a couple of accurate predictions in the past. This is the same person who first leaked the ‘CMF by Nothing’ trademark. He added that the device has already been certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the model number D395. What makes this certification noteworthy is that the company might release the watch under a new sub-brand. Under normal circumstances, Nothing registers its devices under its own brand. However, the BIS report shows that the D395 is under the category of ‘CMF by Nothing’ device. This new report has raised new suspicions and speculations regarding the company’s potential plan of introducing a sub-brand.

Even though Nothing has not announced any product under its ‘CMF by Nothing’ brand yet, the company has trademarked this term in at least three countries. These countries include United States, Australia and United Kingdom. Apart from the certified name, BIS did not provide any further details about the D395. Nevertheless, it appears that ‘CMF by Nothing’ could be a global brand rather than being focused only on the Indian market. Other regulatory bodies in other countries like the FCC in the United States have not yet published any listings concerning the D395. However, the same case applies to the upcoming Nothing phone 2.

By the way, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has already hinted on the possible launch of the Nothing smartwatch. In a February Twitter post, he stated that he picked up the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 in order to learn more about smartwatches. He then went ahead to ask for feedback about the various ways in which fans used current smartwatches. The company’s Twitter account also posted a video reaction to a Nothing Watch render that was posted. This highlights the company’s interest in the smartwatch market.

At the moment, the company has not stated anything about the Nothing Watch yet. The company’s next smartphone is underway and that is where the main focus will be for now. Nothing Phone 2 is set to release next month with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Hopefully, the company will consider working on the Nothing Watch after the launch of its next smartphone. This means, we expect the Nothing Watch to launch in the next few months, if all goes well. While waiting for the announcement of the Nothing Phone 2, you can also get your hands on the Nothing Ear 2 wireless earbuds.

Nothing is a company that is well-known for producing some of the most uniquely designed products in the tech world. The company started the transparent design trend since launching its first product which is the Nothing Ear (1). This followed with its first smartphone with a transparent back glass and LED notification lights. As a design trend, the Nothing Watch will also follow suite with a couple of transparent glasses around the edges. It may also feature transparent side buttons to make the most unique smartwatch in the industry.

In as much as the device may come with the Nothing DNA written all over it, these are all based on rumors for now since the company has not yet made anything official regarding the Nothing Watch.

As a new company, Nothing mainly focuses on high-end midrange products, giving users good value for their money. Hence, we expect the Nothing Watch to follow suite as an affordable alternative to other smartwatches like the Apple Watch and the Pixel Watch.

The Nothing Phone (2) will carry on from where its predecessor left off. The smartphone which is officially launching on July 11 is tipped to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. It will also feature Gorilla Glass on both front and back as well as IP53 rating for splash, water and dust resistance according to GsmArena. Just like its predecessor, the device will have a dual sim capability. The device will feature ab 6.7″ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate this time around.

Website developer, tech enthusiast, news editor and a blogger. An expert in PC tips and tricks who focuses mainly on both Windows and MacOS system tutorials and solutions.

Freddy prepares lot of articles, which should help you whenever you are lost in the process. He’s into How tos/Guides and all connected with new technologies. We call him your INSTRUCTIONAL CONTENT EXPERT and he really is.

GizChina

Follow @gizchina







Accredited technology blog dedicated to providing breaking news, expert reviews and original content related to mobile tech and EV industry, smartphones, gadgets and IoT.

Keep up to date with the latest Android phone news and reviews on our social media channels:

source