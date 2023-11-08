As Avalanche Price Explodes, These 3 Altcoins Might 20x in 2023 – Cryptonews

A quick 3min read about today’s crypto news!

AVAX, the cryptocurrency that powers Avalanche’s high-performance smart-contract-enabled layer-1 blockchain protocol, has been surging in 2023. The cryptocurrency is already up nearly 100% since the turn of the year, with AVAX last changing hands to the north of $21 per token, having ended 2022 under $11.

Avalanche has been benefitting from a broader uptick in crypto market risk appetite that has seen the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum post 35-40% gains on the year. Traders have been betting that 2023 is going to be a much more favorable year on the macro front, as US inflation falls back rapidly, allowing the US Federal Reserve to ease up on its monetary policy tightening later in the year.

In mid-January, AVAX crashed to the north of its 200-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the first time since April 2022 and has continually found support at its 21-Day SMA in recent weeks. If Avalanche can muster a sustained break to the north of resistance in the $21.80 area, this can open the door to a further push higher towards the August highs just above $30 per token, a further 45% rally from current levels.

Investors should consider investing in AVAX if they think the continued recovery in the cryptocurrency market’s appetite for risk has legs. If a new bull market is here and AVAX does recover back to prior all-time highs, that would mark a 5-6x rally from current levels – impressive stuff.

But in a cryptocurrency bull market, investors may be able to secure even more impressive gains, perhaps in the region of 20x, if they invest in the right crypto presales. Here is a list of crypto presales reviewed by the team at Cryptonews.com.

Meta Masters Guild is an up-and-coming mobile-based web3 gaming ecosystem that is developing a host of fun and addictive games. The games will utilize non-fungible tokens (NFTs), allowing community members to earn rewards, as well as stake and trade. The platform hopes to in the future host dozens of viral games. Its first game, Meta Karts Racers will be released later this year.

Meta Masters Guild is currently in the fifth stage of its presale of MEMAG tokens, with the presale already one of the hottest of 2023. In just a few weeks, the crypto start-up has already managed to raise a whopping $2.7 million via MEMAG sales. Investors should note that they also stand a chance of winning a massive $100,000 in MEMAG tokens.

The young move-to-earn crypto niche has shown a lot of promise, but early success stories like STEPN have significant limitations that have, so far, prevented them from conquering the mainstream. Fight Out, which touts itself as the future of move-to-earn, wants to change that in 2023.

Fight Out is a brand new web3 fitness application and gym chain that rewards its users for working out, completing challenges, and competing within a first-of-its-kind fitness metaverse. While existing M2E applications such as STEPN only track steps and require expensive non-fungible token (NFT) buy-ins to take part, Fight Out takes a more holistic approach to tracking and rewarding its users for their exercise and activity, and doesn’t require any expensive buy-ins to take part.

Fight Out seeks to combine the physical and web3 worlds. The project aims to eventually acquire gyms across all of the world’s major cities, whilst simultaneously promoting an integrated web3 fitness experience. Meanwhile, at the center of Fight Out’s digital ecosystem will be its smartphone application which, according to Fight Out’s whitepaper, is scheduled for launch in Q2 2023.

The Fight Out app will harness smartphone and wearable technology to measure and track physical performance. The app will have its own in-house tokenized economy, where users can earn rewards for completing M2E tasks, and can mint their own soul-bound token avatar, through which the user will be able to interact with the Fight Out metaverse.

FGHT is the token that powers the Fight Out metaverse ecosystem. FGHT can be used to pay discounted memberships to Fight Out’s gyms and digital products. Users will also pay to enter competitions and leagues with FGHT, and winnings will be paid out in FGHT and FGHT can be used in peer-to-peer fitness wagers.

Fight Out is currently conducting a presale of the FGHT token and has already raised a whopping $3.8 million. The token is scheduled to list across centralized exchanges in April at $0.033 per token. Investors should move quickly, as if they secure tokens now, they could be sat on paper gains of around 100% by the time the crypto token lists on exchanges at the start of Q2. Gains could be even higher if investors make us of Fight Out’s generous bonus scheme.

The carbon credit industry is projected to be worth $2.4 trillion by 2027. Democratizing access to accrue these benefits is going to massive business in the years ahead and this is something crypto start-up C+Charge hopes to achieve. C+Charge is currently building a blockchain-based Peer-to-Peer (P2P) payment system for EV charging stations that will allow the drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) to earn carbon credits.

C+Charge aims to boost the role of carbon credits as a key incentive for the adoption of EVs. At present, large manufacturers of EVs like Tesla earn millions from selling carbon credits to polluters. C+Charge wants to democratize the carbon credit market by allowing more of these rewards to find themselves in the hands of the EV owners rather than just the big businesses.

C+Charge has just started its pre-sale of the CCHG token that its platform will use to pay at EV charging stations. Tokens are currently selling for $0.013 each, though by the end of the presale, this will have risen by 80%. Investors interested in getting in early on a promising environmentally friendly cryptocurrency project should move fast, with the project having already raised over $510,000 in just a few weeks since the presale launch.

Investors should note that the remaining tokens could be scooped up quickly. A crypto whale recently scooped up over $99 worth of CCHG in one transaction, as can be verified here on BscScan.

