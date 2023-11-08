Valorant beta download: Riot Games reveals 0.47 patch notes and game changes – Express

A new Valorant patch is being released that includes some interesting game balance changes on PC. Riot Games confirmed as much in its official patch notes, revealing that Raze was being tweaked following the first two weeks of the Valorant beta. This includes toning down some of the character’s abilities, while also tackling some map updates.You can find the full list of patch notes for the Valorant 0.47 update at the bottom of this article.Valorant’s lead game designer, Trevor Romleski, also shared more on the subject of Raze, community feedback, and why she’s important for the current roster.He told fans this week: “Raze has been a polarizing character in VALORANT, we’ve seen feedback ranging from ‘Raze is fine’ to ‘Pls delete now.’ This has also raised the question about lethal damage from abilities in VALORANT, and when (if at all) does it make sense.“The value of lethal abilities is to create temporary areas of denial that require opponents to quickly reposition from that space. This can be used to reliably clear corners or push opponents off of angles where they have an advantage, forcing them to move from their position of power. Sometimes you can outright kill an opponent if they don’t respect the ability in the moment and fail to respond, or if you coordinate abilities with your team (like stacking a cluster grenade on a Sage slow field).“We don’t expect the common case of lethal abilities to be outright killing the opponent, especially at higher levels of play. As awareness and quick response to lethal abilities increases, the value should shift from outright killing someone to the other areas of value this ability type provides.“However, it is on us to provide you the proper audio and sound cues, information, and windows of time for you to react properly.“You should feel that you’re equipped with the proper gameplay information, and that when you die and your opponent makes a good play: it’s on you. This is definitely an area for improvement for us that we’re actively working on now.“As an example, when Raze equips her rocket or fires it from a distance, you should be able to clearly hear and identify the oncoming threat.“Bear in mind that we still expect you to respect the rocket when it’s in play—planning around when it’s available in the round. For example, when you hear an ult being used, maybe you’ll try not to take sites as a group rush and instead spread out.“Strategically, this feels similar to how you wouldn’t try solo pushing against an enemy Cypher when he has his ultimate up, as you might risk dying, being interrogated, and giving away the rest of your team’s position.“We’re also assessing some balance tweaks to Raze regarding her overall power relative to other agents in the roster. This includes looking into if she has too many grenades, or if her damage is just too strong or too reliable. As always, please give us feedback on how you feel about the changes and if you think they’re improving your experience.”

VALORANT PATCH NOTES





SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

TODAY’S PAPER

See today’s front and back pages, download the newspaper, order back issues and use the historic Daily Express newspaper archive.

EXPRESS.CO.UK

source