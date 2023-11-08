Shiba Inu Price Prediction as Meme Coins Take Off – Is Now a Good … – Cryptonews

A quick 3min read about today’s crypto news!

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the world’s second-largest meme coin by market capitalization, is going sideways in the $0.0000087 area, with the 21-Day Moving Average (DMA) having acted as a magnet to the price action for the last three days.

Shiba Inu bulls are hoping that the cryptocurrency can close above the 21DMA and a recent downtrend, which could set up a potential retest of recent highs in the $0.0000092 area, or even a move back towards resistance in the $0.0000097 area in the form of March/late-April lows.

But if SHIB fails to get convincingly back above its 21DMA, price predictions are likely to remain bearish.

Indeed, the longer-term technical outlook continues to look concerning for the SHIB price.

The breakout below the March to April uptrend in early May continues to create sell pressure, as does the recent “death cross”, where the 50DMA crossed back under the 200DMA.

Technicians continue to make the price prediction that SHIB will retest its late 2023 lows under $0.000008 level.

Now might be a good entry point if SHIB if the cryptocurrency can break above near-term resistance levels and rally back towards $0.000010.

But it’s a risky bet, with many expecting SHIB’s decline to continue for the foreseeable future.

With utility-lacking dog meme coins like Shiba Inu seemingly going out of fashion (hence SHIB’s failure to keep pace with the broader crypto market rise this year), investors should consider diversifying their crypto holdings to an area that very much is in fashion and has been doing exceedingly well in recent months.

That is in the niche of cryptocurrencies with an AI-linked use case.

Since the launch of ChatGPT last November, which may go down as a watershed moment in terms of humanity’s technological progression, AI has been all the rage.

Cryptocurrencies like Render Network’s RNDR token and SingularityNET’s AGIX token have been flying this year, with both up 560% and 610% respectively year-to-date.

While the outlook for those tokens remains strong, this year’s rally means they are now relatively more expensive.

One cryptocurrency with an awesome AI-use case that is still going on the cheap is yPredict’s YPRED token.

yPredict is building a revolutionary new AI-powered trading signals platform and has been generating massive hype in the crypto space.

Using state-of-art predictive models and data insights built by top 1% AI developers and quants, yPredict’s in-development platform plans to hand market participants an “unbeatable edge”.

The platform will offer users, AI trading signals, real-time social and news sentiment analysis, AI technical analysis and AI-powered chart pattern recognition.

Learn More Here

🔥 Unleash the power of yPredict! Access thousands of crypto price predictions 📈, AI-driven analytics 🧠, a developer marketplace 💼, and a sophisticated trading terminal 💹. Elevate your trading game and harness the future of AI-driven tools! #YPRED #Crypto #TradingSuccess pic.twitter.com/WNxGQpfhzd

Predicting price movements in the cryptocurrency market is difficult, even with years of experience in understanding macro, crypto fundamentals and technical analysis.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, which has been making significant strides in recent months, can offer a helping hand.

AI models can analyze huge amounts of price data to identify trends that would have gone unnoticed by the human eye.

Good models can hand traders a valuable market edge.

It is thus hardly surprising that new AI-powered crypto price prediction platform yPredict’s presale has been generating massive buzz.

📢 Looking for a top-notch analytics and prediction tool? Look no further! Introducing yPredict, the ultimate project for all your forecasting needs. 🚀 Powered by AI, this market research tool offers unrivaled features that will leave you amazed. 💪

In a world of constant… pic.twitter.com/szX3H6FzEv

The presale, already in stage six, just surpassed $1.9 million mark, an amazing achievement given the presale only launched a few weeks ago.

Interest investors should move quickly to secure tokens while they are still cheap at just $0.09 each.

When the presale hits $2.982 million and enters its next stage, that price will go up 11% to $0.1.

The YPRED token set to list across major crypto exchanges later this year at $0.12.

That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of around 33.3% when YPRED ICOs.

Buy YPRED Here

A quick 3min read about today’s crypto news!

source