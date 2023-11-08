9 things we love about the Apple Watch Series 9: Why you need one – CBS News

Watch CBS News

By Jason R. Rich

September 22, 2023 / 4:41 PM EDT / Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Each year, Apple introduces new versions of its popular smartwatch and this year was no exception. The new Apple Watch Series 9 is now available and it’s chock full of new features. There’s a lot to love about this latest lineup of smartwatches, so we compiled this list of the nine things we love most about it -– all of which are good reasons you should upgrade. If you’ve been thinking about investing in an Apple Watch, pricing starts at $399.

Here are some of the popular Apple Watch Series 9 configurations (and their starting prices):

Even if you’ve never worn a smartwatch before, now is the ideal time to strap one around your wrist and reap the benefits of using an Apple Watch in conjunction with your iPhone. Remember, when shopping for an Apple Watch Series 9, these are five key decisions you will need to make:

Here are our nine top reasons why we love the new Apple Watch Series 9 (and why we believe you will too). Keep in mind, we had a tough time keeping this list down to just nine features and functions.

Whether you choose the 41mm or 45mm Apple Watch casing size, Apple offers several watch band styles. Each band style is available in a variety of stunning colors. Choosing a watch band that matches your unique style and personality is just one way the smartwatch can be customized. One watch band comes with the watch when you purchase it, but all are also sold separately. Changing the band on an Apple Watch takes less than one minute.

The Sport Loop ($49) offers a soft, lightweight nylon weave and an adjustable hook-and-loop fastener. Like the watch itself, it’s waterproof and stylish. The band is also available in 13 color options. The Sport Band ($49) is also waterproof and made from a rubber-like substance (fluoroelastomer) that’s durable and comfortable to wear. It’s available in 10 color options. There’s also the Braided Solo Loop ($99) that’s offered in seven color options. This band style offers a stretchable design that’s made from 16,000 polyester yarn filaments around ultrathin silicone threads to create a soft and textured feel.

You can also choose between six color options of the Solo Loop ($49). It’s manufactured from soft silicone rubber that offers a stretchable design with no clasps or buckle. For a more sophisticated look, check out the premium stainless steel watch bands from Apple, like the Milanese Loop for $99 on Amazon (available in gold, black or silver). These come in a variety of colors and styles and range in price from $99 to $449. There are also specialty Nike branded watch bands and special edition bands to choose from. But for the ultimate in style, there are 15 Apple Watch Hermes designer watch bands available. These are priced between $349 and $449 (just for the band).

Whichever watch band you choose, the goal is to personalize the watch in a way that showcases your own style. You can also choose from hundreds of watch faces or easily design your own, so the appearance of the display looks exactly how you like it and it showcases only the information you deem important.

Any smartwatch can have a ton of cutting-edge technology packed into it, but if the watch’s operating system can not fully utilize these features in a way that’s intuitive for the user, the whole thing is pointless. Over the years, Apple has done a nice job helping the WatchOS operating system evolve into a platform that’s easy to use, fast and highly functional. The just released Apple WatchOS 10 comes preinstalled on all of the new Apple Watch Series 9 watches.

This latest version of the operating system adds new functionality to the watch, as well as new ways to interact with it. Many popular apps that come preinstalled on the watch have been redesigned to look more attractive and perform more efficiently. For example, the watch’s side button now gives you quick access to the Control Center. Plus, there are some adorable new watch faces, including several that feature Snoopy and Woodstock.

In conjunction with the upgraded operating system and enhanced preinstalled apps, the Apple Watch Series 9 is now powered by Apple’s new S9 SiP processor. Not only does this make the watch perform faster and more efficiently, it also helps to extend the watch’s battery life. In fact, battery life is now up to 18 hours of normal use, or 36 hours in Low Power Mode. And a fast charging feature is provided. In addition, this new processor provides enhanced access to Siri and allows users to take advantage of the new double tap gesture as a way to interact with the watch.

Using Gestures, you can now interact with the watch using a new series of specialized taps. For example, you can answer a call by tapping on the watch’s display using your index finger and thumb. You’ll also discover Siri responds faster and with 25% greater accuracy. When it comes to Siri, numerous functions are now handled onboard, so the digital assistant does not always require Internet access to function.

As a communications tool that’s worn on your wrist, Apple Watch Series 9 will keep you connected with your friends, family and coworkers through voice calls and text messaging. And if you choose the GPS + Cellular version of the watch, your iPhone does not need to be nearby to make and receive calls or to send and receive text messages. Whether you dictate text messages, respond with a pre-written message, or use the improved on-screen virtual keyboard to compose a message from scratch, all communications with the watch are more efficient than ever.

Apple offers the Fitness+ service that’s fully supported by Apple Watch. Whatever your workout preferences, when you sign up for this service, you get access to virtual training sessions, better activity tracking and virtual coaching for 12 workout types, including yoga and meditation. Whether you walk, run outside or on a treadmill, dance, do pilates, cycle, row, or kickbox, for example, Apple Fitness+ has you covered with more than 4,000 guided workouts that last between five minutes and 45 minutes. With Apple Fitness+, you can set your own personalized health and fitness goals and then take advantage of Apple Watch’s sensors and tracking capabilities to provide in-depth analysis of your activities and progress.

When you purchase any Apple Watch Series 9, you get a free three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+. It’s then priced at $10 per month or $80 when you pre-pay for a year. And best of all, most of the Apple Fitness+ features can be accessed and utilized with from an Apple Watch while you’re engaged in your workouts or fitness activities.

Especially if you invest in the Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular version, you can stream music via the watch using Apple Music and listen to your favorite podcasts via Apple Podcasts — either using the watch’s internal speakers or by pairing the watch with wireless Bluetooth earbuds, like the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen). These earbuds are the ideal companion to the watch. (You can now choose between a Lightning charging port and a USB-C charging port.)

In fact, most of the services offered by Apple One (including Apple Music, News+ and Fitness+) can be used in conjunction with an Apple Watch.

The latest Apple Watches continue to feature an always-on display, but the Series 9 watches utilize a sharper Retina LTPO OLED display that showcases more vibrant colors and detail. It now has a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. This makes it easier to see in brightly lit rooms or outdoors in direct sunlight, for example.

Not only is the Apple Watch Series 9 designed to be attractive and look great on your wrist, it’s also more durable than ever. Plus, it’s waterproof. Wear the watch in the shower, while swimming, or even while snorkeling or scuba diving (down to a depth of 50 meters). You can even wear it while you sleep and take advantage of the watch’s advanced sleep tracker.

Apple Watch Series 9 has become a powerful communications, productivity, health/fitness, safety and entertainment device that’s worn on your wrist. While the WatchOS 10 operating system comes with a nice selection of preinstalled apps, the Apple Watch App Store offers thousands of optional apps you can install onto your watch to further expand and personalize its capabilities.

Plus, Apple Watch works within Apple’s ecosystem, so it can handle things like unlocking your MacBook, approving electronic purchases (via Apple Pay), control smart devices in your home using voice commands and keep you up to date on important events happening in your life. Apple Watch has become so versatile, it can be customized to assist you in all aspects of your life –- while keeping you safer and well connected with the people who are most important to you.

If you’re thinking you need to be a technological mastermind to use an Apple Watch, think again. You can easily pick and choose which features and functions you want to use and turn off or ignore the rest. Apple Watch’s operation is straightforward. It uses a simple user interface that will look very familiar to iPhone users.

While you can purchase the GPS only version of the Apple Watch Series 9 with a 41mm or 45mm casing size, in aluminum or stainless steel and in your choice of colors, we highly recommend going with the GPS + Cellular version of the watch.

Yes, going this route costs slightly more money and there will be about a $10 per month increase to your cellphone bill, but when your Apple Watch Series 9 is able to communicate directly with the Internet and your cellular service provider, it can work much more autonomously from your iPhone. This means you can leave your phone behind and still be able to make and receive call, or send and receive text messages directly from the watch. You’ll also be able to stream music or podcasts, use the Maps app for navigation, take advantage of Apple Pay to make in store purchases, access Siri and so much more.

For many people, the best reason to select the GPS + Cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 9 is for the peace of mind that all of its safety features offer. For example, you get fall detection, automobile crash detection and an SOS emergency button. it can automatically call 9-1-1 and alert up to five emergency contacts if you need help. Anywhere you are, even when your smartphone is not available — like if you’re out walking your dog and slip on ice in the winter, you accidentally fall in the shower, or you get into a car accident — if you’re wearing the watch, help can easily be summoned. The watch can even share your exact location if you’re not able to do so. Plus, if you ever get lost, you simply need to say, “Hey Siri, how do I get home from here?” and you’ll get real-time, step-by-step walking or driving directions.

If you don’t need the latest Apple smartwatch, but still want to enjoy the added features offered by the WatchOS 10 operating system update, we suggest snagging an Apple Watch Series 8. Now that the Series 9 watches are readily available, there are some great deals to be found on last year’s model. Check out our roundup of Apple Watch Series 8 deals that are now available.

Jason R. Rich (www.JasonRich.com) is an internationally recognized consumer technology expert with more than 30 years’ writing experience. He’s also an accomplished author and photographer. One of his most recently published books, The Remote Worker’s Handbook: How to Effectively Work From Anywhere ($24.99, Entrepreneur Books) is now available from Amazon and wherever books are sold.

First published on September 22, 2023 / 4:41 PM EDT

Check out these amazing early Black Friday 2023 deals on gaming laptop computers that are available right now.

Score this beautiful baking set from The Pioneer Woman for just $20 during the Walmart Black Friday sale.

Don’t let this deal go — get the “Frozen” Elsa doll and matching dress at Walmart Black Friday.

Get the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute cordless vacuum for $250 off at Walmart’s Black Friday sale.

Walmart+ members can claim this smart TV deal right now.

The best Apple Watch deals this Black Friday 2023 include price cuts on Series 7, Series 8, and Ultra models.

Shop the best White Elephant gifts of 2023 for your next gift exchange.

Check out these amazing Black Friday deals now available on popular Apple products, including MacBooks, iMacs, iPads, AirPods and more

Get the newly-released Apple Watch Series 9 for just $379 at Walmart as part of its Black Friday sales event.

Federal financial regulators allege that Citi denied credit card applications from Americans of Armenian descent.

Federal prosecutors in New York announced the arrests of 10 men allegedly connected with the Gambino crime family. Six others were arrested in Italy as part of the operation.

Home Shopping Network received reports of dozens of injuries and hundreds of customer complaints before notifying the government, regulators said.

The fatal crash took place as the suspected smuggler, driving from Houston in a Honda vehicle, attempted to evade arrest from the Zavala County Sherriff’s Office, an official said.

Patrick Dempsey takes the crown from “Captain America” actor Chris Evans​.

Federal financial regulators allege that Citi denied credit card applications from Americans of Armenian descent.

Home Shopping Network received reports of dozens of injuries and hundreds of customer complaints before notifying the government, regulators said.

Gas prices are now below $3 a gallon in eight states, and drivers in other parts of the country could also see cheaper fuel costs.

The medication, tirzepatide, was previously approved as Mounjaro for diabetes and will now be marketed as Zepbound for weight loss.

Rockstar Games said it will reveal the first trailer for the latest GTA game next month, 10 years after the release of Grand Theft Auto V.

A defense official said the MQ-9 Reaper drone was operating in international airspace off of the coast of Yemen.

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib was censured in a bipartisan House vote late Tuesday night.

A narrower field of Republican candidates will face off Wednesday in the third GOP debate of 2023 in Miami tonight.

The suspect, 21-year-old Ahmir Lavon Merrell, was arrested near the U.S. Capitol with an AR-style pistol, according to court documents.

About two weeks before the election, Jackson Lee’s campaign had to contend with the release of an unverified audio recording, which is purported to capture her berating staff members with a barrage of expletives.

Experts say now is a good time to get vaccinated against COVID and flu ahead of your Thanksgiving holiday gathering.

The medication, tirzepatide, was previously approved as Mounjaro for diabetes and will now be marketed as Zepbound for weight loss.

Amazon cuts price of One Medical membership to $99 a year as the e-commerce giant targets health care expansion.

Bernice Heiderman died in 2018 after texting her mother that the local Peace Corps doctor wasn’t taking seriously her complaints of dizziness, nausea, fever and fatigue, a law firm said.

A former employee of Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, testified before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday and said the company did not do enough to limit the harmful effects of social media on teens. Jo Ling Kent reports.

A defense official said the MQ-9 Reaper drone was operating in international airspace off of the coast of Yemen.

Sasha Skochilenko was arrested in April 2022 after replacing supermarket price tags with antiwar slogans decrying the invasion.

Aid agencies say thousands of Palestinians in northern Gaza are trapped and facing the risk of “death by starvation” amid Israel’s war with Hamas.

Kathleen Folbigg has already been pardoned on three counts of murder and one of manslaughter due to new evidence the deaths were from natural causes.

Average temperatures across Earth in 2023 have been dangerously close to the 1.5 degree Celsius warming threshold scientists have long warned would bring significant challenges to people worldwide.

America’s largest festival for non-fiction cinema offers more than 200 full-length and short films from around the world. Check out the remarkable lineup of features.

Patrick Dempsey takes the crown from “Captain America” actor Chris Evans​.

A rare, wide-ranging interview with hip-hop star, business mogul and activist JAY-Z will be featured in a prime-time special, “JAY-Z and Gayle King: Brooklyn’s Own,” airing Tuesday, Nov. 14, on CBS and Paramount+.

Best-selling author and Emmy-winning news anchor Rachel Maddow joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss her new book “Prequel,” and what we can learn from history about America’s fight against fascism. Plus, she looks ahead to the 2024 election.

Tyler Perry said that he had no creative control over “Maxine’s Baby,” which was an unusual position for him.

Fei-Fei Li, known as the “Godmother of A.I.,” is also the author of a memoir titled, “The Worlds I See,” which focuses on her upbringing and work in the field.

As part of our series, “Age of AI,” we’re introducing you to the woman who has become known in the tech world as the “Godmother of AI.” Fei-Fei Ling immigrated to the U.S. from China as a child. She documents her beginnings and rise to the top of her field in her new memoir, “The Worlds I See.”

A former employee of Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, testified before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday and said the company did not do enough to limit the harmful effects of social media on teens. Jo Ling Kent reports.

Whitney Wolfe Herd’s move to step down as Bumble CEO highlights a key challenge for dating companies — appealing to young people.

Creator Hank Green said he made about 2.5 cents per 1,000 views on TikTok through the Creator Fund.

“One could think of the body of a starfish … as a disembodied head walking about the sea floor on its lips,” researchers said.

On the hottest days, cheetahs became more nocturnal — increasing their overlapping hunting hours with rival big cats by 16%, the study found.

The device worked to “reduce freezing of gait” by electrically stimulating the Parkinson’s patient’s spinal cord, according to a new study.

The Greenland ice sheet is the second-largest contributor to sea level rise, and as temperatures rise, glaciers in the northern parts of the region are becoming “extremely vulnerable.”

A dense, acrid layer of smog has blanketed India’s capital, as it does every year, despite firework bans and farmers being ordered to change their ways.

Federal prosecutors in New York announced the arrests of 10 men allegedly connected with the Gambino crime family. Six others were arrested in Italy as part of the operation.

A suspect in the murder of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll​ has been taken into custody, the Detroit Police Department said Wednesday.

DNA samples and genetic geneology helped to identify Jerry A. Mikkelson — 36 years after his body was found.

It happened at 9:13 p.m. Tuesday at the 49th Street N, R, W subway station in Manhattan.

Kathleen Folbigg has already been pardoned on three counts of murder and one of manslaughter due to new evidence the deaths were from natural causes.

Saturn’s rings will seemingly disappear from view in 2025, a phenomenon caused by the planet’s rotation on an axis.

The $1.5 billion Euclid space telescope is designed to study mysterious dark energy and dark matter, which make up 95% of the universe.

“It’s astounding how this thing actually is sitting in place already with its galaxy so early on in the universe,” said one of the study’s authors.

NASA described the planets as “scorching” and “bathed” in heat emitted by a distant host star.

Mattingly was also known for being removed from the ill-fated Apollo 13 crew 72 hours before its scheduled launch.

Matthew Trussler was found dead at the home he shared with his fiancée Melissa Turner. See the evidence that led to authorities piecing together his death.

Marlene Warren answered the door to her Wellington, FL, home and was fatally gunned down by a mysterious clown. Despite eyewitnesses, circumstantial evidence, and the identification a suspect early on, it would take more than 30 years for her killer to face justice.

A look back at the esteemed personalities who’ve left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

The Illinois mom wrote, “If something ever happens to me, please make sure the number one person of interest is Tim.” Take a look at the evidence that led to Tim Bliefnick’s arrest.

Inside South Carolina’s “trial of the century” — how investigators built their case

Ivanka Trump is testifying in the ongoing civil fraud trial of her father and his business in New York. Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and their father, former President Donald Trump, have already testified. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates is covering the trial and was present for Ivanka Trump’s testimony.

The countdown to Thanksgiving is on and the CDC says right now is the best time to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu to protect yourself and your family for the holidays. CBS News’ Michael George reports.

Israel’s military advances into Gaza continue as global calls persist for a focus on the humanitarian needs of millions of Palestinians trapped inside the war zone. Mark Cancian, a retired Marine colonel and senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joins CBS News with an analysis of the military strategy.

The U.N. agency that operates in the Palestinian territories, UNRWA, says at least 70% of Gaza’s population has been displaced since the Israel-Hamas war started. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is still saying no to a cease-fire unless all Israeli hostages are released. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports.

Ohio voters approved a ballot measure to amend the state constitution to establish a right to abortion. CBS News poll data shows abortion rights were important even among those districts that voted red in the 2020 elections. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto examines the numbers.

Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

source