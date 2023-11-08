Nothing Phone (2) Official Pre-order Start Date Confirmed: New Design Teasers Revealed – Gizchina.com

After months of anticipation, Nothing has finally announced the start date for pre-orders of its upcoming Phone (2). In an email sent to subscribers, Nothing revealed that pre-orders will begin on June 29. This makes it nearly two months after the initial teasers for the smartphone. This early pre-order period will give interested customers the opportunity to secure their Phone (2) ahead of the official unveiling. It is worth noting that the company has scheduled the official unveiling date on the 11th of July. This makes it exactly 12 days after opening the pre-order program.

Also, the company has kept the pricing details away from the public eye for now. However, rumors have suggested that the handset will be a bit more expensive than its predecessor. The unique design and features of the Nothing Phone (1) has made the Phone (2) a highly anticipated device. Finally, fans of the brand can take a breath of sigh as they can soon place their pre-orders for the Nothing Phone (2).

Unlike other brands, Nothing is taking a different approach to its pre-order terms. Customers can deposit part payment of the price which is also refundable. With this deposit, customers can be able to purchase the handset later. However, it should be between 11th to 20 July. Customers who join the pre-order program also get to enjoy 50% discount on a pair of wireless earbuds. That’s not all, customers can also get to enjoy 50% discount on bundled accessories that comes with the Nothing Phone (2). However, the company did not specify the exact accessories that will be part of the bundle. With this pre-order program, customers get to secure their position for the upcoming Nothing Phone (2). They all also get to enjoy huge discounts on accessories whilst waiting for their handsets.

Whilst the anticipation keeps growing high, Nothing is busily teasing the design of the Phone (2) on various social media platforms. The founder of the company, Carl Pei has dismissed the renders that OnLeaks shared some weeks ago. He said the renders may not accurately represent the final design of the Phone (2). In a recent social media post, Nothing shared a glimpse of the design which comes with flat side rails. It also has a center punch-hole selfie camera and dual camera lenses on the rear side. Even though the Phone (2) may have some similarities with its predecessor, it is expected to come with a couple of design changes.

In terms of performance, the handset promises a more improved Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM. The device will also feature a 6.7_inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of storage, it will feature 128GB and 256GB options. According to a listing by GsmArena, the device will come with Android 13 out of the box with Nothing OS skin on top. This will give it a significant improvement over the previous version. The hints shared by Carl Pei clearly shows that the Nothing Phone (2) will attract the masses with its refined design.

Website developer, tech enthusiast, news editor and a blogger. An expert in PC tips and tricks who focuses mainly on both Windows and MacOS system tutorials and solutions.

Freddy prepares lot of articles, which should help you whenever you are lost in the process. He’s into How tos/Guides and all connected with new technologies. We call him your INSTRUCTIONAL CONTENT EXPERT and he really is.

