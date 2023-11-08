Bitcoin Tumbles Below $30K, Crypto Prices Buckle After Altcoin Frenzy on XRP Ruling – Yahoo Finance

Cryptocurrency prices cooled off Friday afternoon after Thursday's major rally on the apparent court victory for Ripple Labs and its XRP token.

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, fell below $30,000, down more than 5% from a high of about $31,800 at one point on Thursday.

Ether (ETH) also sagged from its rousing Thursday to change hands at $1,900, a 4% decline. The second largest crypto in market value had previously soared past $2,000 to hit a three-month high.

XRP was trading at about $0.69, or down 25% from a peak of $0.93 hit yesterday. The token briefly toppled Binance’s BNB as the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, but slipped back to fifth in the ranking after today's price drop.

Other major altcoins were mostly lower, including ADA and MATIC – the tokens of smart contracts platforms Cardano and Polygon, respectively – each off more than 5% Friday afternoon, though still higher over the last two days. The CoinDesk Market Index, a measure of crypto markets performance, was down about 4% over the past 24 hours.

“[Bitcoin is] still trading like an instrument in consolidation,” wrote Craig Erlam, senior market analyst for foreign exchange market maker Oanda, in an email to CoinDesk. The break above $31,000, he said, doesn't seem "particularly convincing at this stage."

The sudden drop in prices caught traders who bet on higher prices off-guard, with $155 million of long positions liquidated, according to CoinGlass data. This was the largest long liquidation in a month.

UPDATE (Jul. 14, 19:20 UTC): Updated prices through the story. Added liquidation data.

Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

(Reuters) -The interest rate on the most common type of U.S. residential mortgage plunged last week by the most in nearly 16 months on the back of a rally in the Treasury market that drove down the benchmark yields used to set home loan costs. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) on Wednesday said the average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped in the week ended Nov. 3 by a quarter percentage point to 7.61%, the lowest in about a month. That months-long updraft in yields saw a sharp reversal last week after the U.S. Treasury said upcoming debt issuance would be somewhat less than previously expected and the Federal Reserve left its key overnight policy rate on hold for a second straight meeting.

A House panel has passed a bill that would temporarily expand the standard tax deduction used by the majority of taxpayers by $2,000 per person for the next two years. The Tax Cuts for Working Families Act (H.R.3936) recently approved by … Continue reading → The post Temporary Tax Plan Could Boost Your Standard Deduction By Up to $4,000 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Managing your taxes can be one of the most complex aspects of estate planning and a new IRS rule change continues that trend. The rule, published at the end of March, changes how the step-up in basis applies to assets held in an irrevocable trust. If you need help interpreting the IRS rule change or setting […] The post Want to Leave Assets to Heirs? IRS Rule Change Should Have You Rethinking Your Irrevocable Trust appeared first on SmartReads CMS – SmartAsset.

Disney's fiscal Q4 report marks the first time the media giant is delivering earnings under a new reporting structure that breaks out ESPN's financials.

Devon Energy's (DVN) third-quarter production volumes are better than the year-ago quarter's level due to solid contributions from the Delaware Basin.

The tax agency announced this week a host of improvements to help Americans file their taxes next year.

(Bloomberg) — Eli Lilly & Co. won US approval for its diabetes drug to treat obesity, unlocking blockbuster sales potential and sparking a battle for dominance of a market that’s expected to hit $100 billion by 2030.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Plans to Announce Much Anticipated ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’US 30-Year Mortgage Rate Tumbles by Most in More Than a YearVIX Notches Its Longest Slide Since October 2015: Markets WrapVirginia Democrats Fend Off Republican Sweep in Win for Abortion RightsX

Rivian now expects to build more than six times the number of electric vehicles that Lucid now aspires to for this year.

The FDA approved a highly anticipated weight-loss drug from Eli Lilly on Wednesday. Eli Lilly stock popped on the approval news.

AMC Entertainment beat expectations for the third quarter, getting a boost from this summer’s blockbuster movie phenomenon known as Barbenheimer. Barbie, by Warner Bros., has brought in $1.4 billion in worldwide box office sales since July 19, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com, while Universal’s Oppenheimer has sold $948 million worldwide. Analysts expected AMC (ticker: AMC) to report a loss of 25 cents a share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

Start investing for your baby with these CPA’s tips.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved a hotly anticipated Eli Lilly obesity treatment, cracking the lid on what is widely expected to be one of the top-selling medicines in history. The Lilly drug, which will be marketed as an obesity treatment under the name Zepbound, is already sold as a diabetes treatment under the name Mounjaro. It will compete directly with Novo Nordisk (ticker: NVO) obesity drug Wegovy.

A group of Google employees has published an open letter calling out an alleged double standard in the company related to freedom of expression surrounding the Israel-Hamas war. The letter condemns “hate, abuse and retaliation” within the company against Muslim, Arab, and Palestinian workers and demands it pulls out of Project Nimbus.

For this week’s Barron’s Advisor Big Q, we asked financial advisors to describe the costliest mistakes that very wealthy individuals tend to make. And they usually underestimate the luck involved in that—being in the right place at the right time, knowing the right people, etc. And having had that windfall, they will invest in private equity or venture capital investments.

Baby boomers tend to be viewed as one group. But thanks to the Great Recession, younger boomers have had a much harder time saving for retirement.

Is Eli Lilly stock a buy after the FDA approved its new weight-loss drug, Zepbound? Is LLY stock a buy right now?

Is Pfizer stock a sell after the company reported massive sales declines for Covid products? Is PFE stock a sell?

Adam Neumann, the billionaire founder of WeWork, said the company "has failed to take advantage of a product that is more relevant today than ever before" since he left.

(Bloomberg) — The average 30-year mortgage rate plunged last week by the most in more than a year, helping generate the biggest advance in home purchase applications since early June.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Plans to Announce Much Anticipated ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’US 30-Year Mortgage Rate Tumbles by Most in More Than a YearVIX Notches Its Longest Slide Since October 2015: Markets WrapVirginia Democrats Fend Off Republican Sweep in Win for Abortion RightsXi to Meet US Business Leaders for

source