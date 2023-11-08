Amazon October Prime Day 2023 car seat deals – CBS News

Watch CBS News

By Lily Rose

October 10, 2023

Car seats for children are on sale at Amazon during the Prime Big Deal Days event. Car seats can be expensive, but don’t sweat it. We’ve scouted out some top-rated options on sale for Amazon October Prime Day 2023. Your little one’s safety comes first, but it doesn’t have to break the bank. These customer-loved car seats from Graco, Evenflo and more are all discounted right now.

All of these car seats have a four-star rating or higher. Plus, we’ve chosen car seats that grow with your child, and they can be converted to suit all their needs no matter their weight or height.

This 4.6-star-rated car seat is on sale for Amazon October Prime Day. Its harness adjusts to growing children, and the booster seat features a shoulder seat belt guide to keep it in the proper position for your child. It includes two built-in cup holders to keep drinks and snacks within reach. Plus, it meets all federal safety standards.

Its five-point harness car seat is versatile, suitable for toddlers aged 2 to 4 (22-50 pounds, 28-50 inches tall). It can also function as a high-back booster seat for children aged 4 to 8 (40-110 pounds, 44-57 inches tall), or a forward-facing car seat for kids aged 2 to 8 (22-110 pounds).

It regularly retails for $115, but it’s just $100 today.

Why we like this car seat:

Your car seat doesn’t have to be bulky. This Graco car seat is designed to be 10% slimmer than other car seats from the brand. It features SnugLock technology to help you install it in your car in less than one minute. This car seat is Graco ProtectPlus engineered, meaning a combination of the most rigorous crash tests have been performed on this device to ensure that it can help to protect your child in frontal, side, rear and rollover crashes.

This 4.9-star-rated car seat includes a removable seat-belt trainer that offers a unique training stage after graduating from a booster to help your child properly position their seat belt.

It’s on sale now for $280 (regularly $400).

Why we like this car seat:

Another top-rated Graco option is on sale for Prime Big Deal Days. This 4.9-star-rated car seat grows with your child from rear-facing harness (5-40 pound) to forward-facing harness (22-65 pound) to high-back booster (40-100 pound). It features a slim design with integrated cup holders that rotate away.

This car seat is Graco ProtectPlus engineered, meaning a combination of the most rigorous crash tests have been performed on this device to ensure that it can help to protect your child in frontal, side, rear and rollover crashes.

It’s on sale for $165 (regularly $220).

Why we like this car seat:

One4Life convertible to booster car seat is designed to grow with your child from 5 to 120 pounds, and up to 63 inches tall. It can convert from a rear-facing infant car seat, to a forward-facing five-point harness seat, to a high-back belt-positioning booster seat. This car seat features two layers of side-impact protection around the head, neck and torso. The car seat cover is machine washable.

“The installation is absolutely simple and the seat is locked down tight,” an Amazon customer says. “There is no messing around with making sure you’ve put your vehicle’s lap belt into locking mode – you simply feed the belt through the path and lock the seat bottom into place and that is it.”

It’s $100 off for October Prime Day.

Why we like this car seat:

