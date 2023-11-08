Anime – Will Demon Slayer season 3 be streamed on Hulu? – Sportskeeda

Demon Slayer season 3 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 11.15 pm JST. Fans are hyped for the release of the highly anticipated season, which will shed light on the Swordsmith Village arc, which is covered in the manga from chapters 100 to 127.

Demon Slayer season 3 will be broadcast locally on channels such as BS11, Fuji TV, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and Tokyo MX. Globally, the season is expected to be made available on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll and Funimation. This has caused fans to question if it will also be available on Hulu.

Demon Slayer season 3 currently has a lot of hype around it, with many fans eager to learn about the platforms on which the new season will be streamed worldwide. For starters, Crunchyroll owns the streaming rights to the anime and the recent Swordsmith Village movie, which was released on March 3, 2023, in North America.

Thus, the new season of the series will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Funimation upon its release on April 9, 2023. However, it is still left to be seen whether the new season will be released on the streaming service, Hulu.

The last two seasons of the anime are available on Hulu, making it likely that season 3 will also be available on the platform. So far, no announcement about the same has surfaced online. However, it is likely that the season will be available on Hulu in the upcoming months.

It will, however, be better for fans to follow season 3 on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll and Funimation as it will help them watch new episodes as soon as they drop, without having to wait for a couple of weeks.

Other platforms such as Netflix will also most likely stream Demon Slayer season 3. The site contains all the previous arcs of the anime which include: Unwavering Resolve arc, Mugen Train arc, and Entertainment District arc. Thus, it’s not very far-fetched to assume that the upcoming Swordsmith Village Arc will also be available on the popular streaming platform.

Demon Slayer season 3 will cover the Swordsmith Village arc, which spans from manga chapter 100 to 127. The first episode of season 3 has already been released by Studio Ufotable in the movie, Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village. The film features episodes 10 and 11 of the Entertainment District arc and the extended cut of episode 1 of the Swordsmith Village arc.

This new season will see Tanjiro Kamado journeying to the village of swordsmiths to repair his broken Nichirin sword. Here, he will meet with Mist Hashira: Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira: Mitsuri Kanroji. The two Hashira will play an important role in fighting against the new demon antagonists.

Speaking of which, in retaliation for the deaths of Upper Rank Six, Daki, and Gyutaro, Muzan will dispatch a group of demons spearheaded by Upper Rank Four: Hantengu and Upper Rank Five: Gyokko. They will attack Tanjiro and others while they’re in the hidden Swordsmith village, forcing them to defend themselves while also defending the people of the village.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Quick Links

Be the first one to comment on this story

source