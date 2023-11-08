Apple introduces global developer resource for labs, sessions, and … – Apple

Text of this article

September 26, 2023

Apple introduces global developer resource for labs, sessions, and workshops

Today, Apple introduced Meet with Apple Experts, a new global resource for the Apple developer community to easily find and participate in sessions, workshops, labs, one-on-one consultations, and more. These programs help developers learn about the latest Apple tools and resources to bring their apps to the next level.

With more than 50 sessions, workshops, and consultations immediately available, Meet with Apple Experts will include ongoing access to both online and in-person activities to provide developers around the world with even more opportunities to connect directly with Apple experts for insight, support, and feedback. Starting today, developers can sign up for sessions around a variety of topics that provide deep dives into iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, visionOS, and how apps and games can be optimized for the latest hardware releases. Several sessions will also focus on helping developers maximize their app and game experiences on the App Store through customizing product pages, enhancing app discovery, making the most of in-app events, and improving customer acquisition through features like App Analytics.

Anyone can easily identify upcoming sessions, labs, workshops, and challenges taking place in multiple time zones and languages. No matter where a developer is located or where they are in their development journey, this new resource will provide them with a variety of activities tailored to their needs. Whether they’re looking to gain access to interactive experiences on new features and technologies, hands-on opportunities to test and optimize apps, or one-on-one consultations to connect with Apple evangelists, engineers, and designers, Meet with Apple Experts is a dedicated resource to help developers create their most innovative app and game experiences yet.

Meet with Apple Experts builds on the success of the Ask Apple, Meet with App Store Experts, and Tech Talks informational series, which to date have offered developers hundreds of live presentations and thousands of one-on-one consultations. The topics available in these programs will now be available as part of Meet with Apple Experts.

Registered Apple developers and current members of the Apple Developer Program and Apple Developer Enterprise Program can visit developer.apple.com/experts for further information on the latest sessions, labs, and special events available to them.

Apple provides a wide variety of cutting-edge tools and end-to-end support for developers to build, test, market, and distribute their apps to more than 2 billion Apple devices. An extensive suite of free tools and frameworks — including software development kits (SDKs) and developer services with more than 250,000 APIs — support developers building apps for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and visionOS. These tools enable developers to add new functionalities to their apps easily and quickly, and harness powerful capabilities like machine learning, AR, and more. Programs such as Apple’s Developer Academies, Entrepreneur Camps, App Accelerators, and the Swift Student Challenge, as well as open-access tools like Everyone Can Code and Swift Playgrounds, ensure coding technology is accessible and inclusive.

The App Store, which launched in 2008, is the world’s safest and most vibrant app marketplace. Currently home to 1.8 million apps and visited by more than 650 million visitors each week across 175 regions, the App Store helps creators, dreamers, and learners of all ages and backgrounds connect with the tools and information they need to build a brighter future and a better world.

Press Contacts

D’Nara Cush

Apple

d_cush@apple.com

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

