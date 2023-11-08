Deal Alert! Amazon’s Echo Dot Are at Their Lowest Price of 2023 Starting at Just $19.99 – Cord Cutters News

By
Luke Bouma
on
in
Have you been thinking about getting a new Echo for your home, office, etc? Right now, the Echo 5th Gen is on sale for its lowest price of 2023, just $29.99. This is down from the list price of $49.99.
You can even get the 3rd gen Echo Dots 50% off for just $19.99, a great deal for an Echo speaker.
YOu can even get the Kids Echo Dots for just $39.99, down from the typical $59.99.
Not only is this a smart speaker for your home, but it can also act as a wifi extender for Eero Wifi networks. Each Echo 5th Gen can add 1,000 sq ft of coverage to your WiFi network.
You can find the Echo 5th Gens on Amazon HERE.
You can find all the Echo Dots that are on sale right now, including the echo dots with a clock HERE.
Here is our full review of the Amazon Echo Dot:
Here is how Amazon describes the Echo 5th Gen:
