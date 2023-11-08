Whatsapp: The feature we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! – Gizchina.com

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has released a new stable update for iOS devices. The update, which can be downloaded from the App Store, has a build number of 23.7.82.

Back in February, WhatsApp announced that it would be releasing a sticker maker tool. It would allow users to create their own stickers within the app. This would provide a more seamless experience for users by eliminating the need to switch between different apps. The new update brings this feature to everyone, as it says the official changelog.



According to WabetaInfo, The changelog also mentions new group features that were introduced in the previous update, but the focus is on the ability to create custom stickers. Users can extract a subject from an image and paste it into a chat, and the app will automatically convert it into a sticker that can be added to the user’s collection. This feature is available to all users on iOS 16. But it will not be available on older versions of iOS.

If you don’t have these features yet, don’t worry. Some accounts may receive them over the coming weeks. So it’s important to regularly update WhatsApp from the App Store and the TestFlight app. To ensure that you have the latest features. Also, stay tuned with us for more details regarding the new Whatsapp features.



Overall, the sticker maker tool and other improvements introduced in previous beta versions of the app are now available for iOS users who install the latest update from the App Store. This should provide a better user experience. And make it easier for users to create and share stickers within the app. So, if you’re an iOS user, make sure to download the latest update of WhatsApp to take advantage of these new features.

I’m the ANDROID & CUSTOM ROMs EXPERT of GizChina for the past 5 years. With an unwavering passion for all things tech and a love for exploring the limitless possibilities of Android devices, I’m thrilled to be part of this incredible community.

GizChina

Follow @gizchina







Accredited technology blog dedicated to providing breaking news, expert reviews and original content related to mobile tech and EV industry, smartphones, gadgets and IoT.

Keep up to date with the latest Android phone news and reviews on our social media channels:

source