Rumor: Leaker Reveals PS5 Pro Console Release Window – GameRant

While it’s been leaked in the past, a recent report reiterates the potential release window for the PlayStation 5 Pro console.

According to a reputable leaker, Sony is hoping to launch its PlayStation 5 Pro console during the 2024 holiday season. Sony often releases new iterations of its consoles that offer various aesthetic improvements and sometimes even boost their power.

The original PlayStation had multiple variants that released after the original model, as did the PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PSP. With the PS4, Sony didn't just release a redesigned version of the console, but released the PS4 Pro, a system more powerful than the base PS4 console. Rumor has it that Sony is planning a similar refresh for the PlayStation 5 in the form of a PlayStation 5 Pro, but fans should take the information with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made.

RELATED: PlayStation Console Exclusive Game is Shutting Down Forever

Recently, leaker Tom Henderson spoke about Sony's future hardware plans that will play out over the next couple of years or so. According to Henderson, Sony is looking to launch new accessories for the PS5, including new earphones, a new headset, the leaked Q Lite handheld device, and an entirely new PS5 with a detachable disc drive. In the same report, Henderson said that "It's understood that the PlayStation 5 Pro is aiming for a holiday 2024 release."

Henderson's report also gives fans somewhat of an idea of when they can expect some of the other PS5 hardware to hit the market. In the report, Henderson states that the PS5 handheld device will be released before the PS5 Pro. The PS5 with a detachable disc drive, which Henderson also leaked, will come out sometime between the two devices, assuming his information is correct.

It remains to be seen what a PlayStation 5 Pro console will bring to the table to convince gamers to pick it up. Obviously such a console would have added power compared to the base PS5 model, but it's unclear if many games would truly take advantage of it. Pricing may also be a cause for concern. The PlayStation VR2's sales struggles show that PlayStation gamers aren't willing to spend a ton on hardware. PS5 systems are already priced at $500, so one would imagine the PS5 Pro would be even more expensive than that, unfortunately.

Then again, the introduction of the PS5 Pro could coincide with a price drop for the original PS5. Perhaps the original PS5 could get its price knocked down to $400 or $450, allowing the PS5 Pro to debut around the $500 mark instead of being even more expensive. That's just speculation at this time, though, and fans should wait for an official announcement from Sony before they start looking forward to a potential PS5 Pro console.

MORE: PlayStation and Xbox Console Launch Prices Adjusted for Inflation

Source: Insider Gaming

By subscribing, you agree to our Privacy Policy and may receive occasional deal communications; you can unsubscribe anytime.

Dalton Cooper is an editor for Game Rant who has been writing about video games professionally since 2011. Having written thousands of game reviews and articles over the course of his career, Dalton considers himself a video game historian and strives to play as many games as possible. Dalton covers the latest breaking news for Game Rant, as well as writes reviews, guide content, and more.

source