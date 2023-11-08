Apple's First M3-Powered Macs Likely to Launch in October – MacRumors

Apple’s first M3-powered Macs could arrive as early as October, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.



Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said sources tell him an October event will follow Apple’s iPhone 15 series announcement in September, and the state of Apple’s current product lineup suggests it will focus on new Macs with M3 chips.

Given that Apple launched new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in January, and more recently new 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro models in June, Gurman believes the first beneficiaries of the new M3 chip will be the next iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Looking further ahead, new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 chips are expected to arrive in early 2024, featuring M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, according to Gurman in a previous report.

The M3 chip is expected to be built on chipmaking partner TSMC’s 3nm process, resulting in significant performance and power efficiency improvements over the 5nm-based M2 chip that Apple’s most recent Mac models are based on. TSMC kicked off mass production of 3nm chips in late December.

