Get the Apple iPad at its lowest price ever at Amazon for back to … – CBS News

By Brittany Vincent

August 14, 2023

The Apple iPad is one of CBS Essentials readers’ favorite tablets, and for good reason. With school heading back in session, there’s no better time to outfit your child (or yourself) with a new tablet to handle all that homework. There’s a heavily-discounted iPad on offer right now that you can get for half the price of the next model up, and it’s a powerhouse that you and your family can count on.

Amazon is now selling the 10.2-inch 9th-gen Apple iPad for just $250, its lowest price ever. That’s $79 off its normal list price. This price applies to both the silver and space gray color options in only the 64GB Wi-Fi configuration. You’ll need to add the iPad to your cart at its sale price of $270, and thanks to an on-page discount, you’ll get an extra $20 off your purchase at checkout. You won’t want to miss out on this sale, as this model rarely dips below $270.

The ninth generation Apple iPad can handle any task students need to get through their classes and can be paired with peripherals like the Apple Magic Keyboard to make a complete mobile workstation. It boasts a great-looking 10.2-inch Retina display with Apple’s powerful A13 Bionic chip, as well as 64GB of storage. It also includes a 12MP front camera and an 8MP back camera, Touch ID for easier logins and a sleek aluminum back.

Thanks to its all-day battery life, you or your kid can head off to school or work and stave off charging until later with regular usage. It’s certainly worth the money at this low of an asking price, and still close enough to the next model up that it’s plenty speedy enough for most applications and games.

Normally priced at $329 at the Apple Store, you can get it for $250 at Amazon now.

Why we like the Apple iPad (ninth generation):

Want a different model of iPad? There are other versions of the popular Apple tablet to choose from. All of them are currently on sale, so you can find the best color and size for you.

The latest edition in Apple’s classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple’s True Tone technology. It has Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9’s A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.

This is a great all-round option for anyone looking to become a regular iPad user, and a viable alternative when your students need a workstation for regular online assignments. A Magic Keyboard can certainly complete the package.

The new iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular and WiFi-only models. Regularly $599, it’s currently on sale at Walmart for $419.

Why we like the tenth generation Apple iPad:

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip.

The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display. That makes it the perfect option for homework or playing games when your kid needs a study break.

And don’t write it off as a great productivity station for working on the go, either.If you or your student don’t need an iPad with a particularly heavy-duty feature set and want to make sure it’s more lightweight than the other models, this is definitely the one you’ll want to go with. Find it in five colors.

Why we like the fifth generation Apple iPad Air:

Apple’s high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It’s compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard.

This is a much larger tablet than you may be used to in comparison to the standard iPad, but you’ll definitely appreciate the extra real estate. It’s also a viable option when it comes to finding a desktop replacement that works well for on the go productivity.

You can get plenty done on the iPad Pro that you might not expect. Throw in a wireless mouse where compatible and you’ve got yourself a miniature office.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale price listed below is for the space gray iPad Pro with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Why we like the fifth generation Apple iPad Pro:

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. It’s the most portable Apple iPad option. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple’s external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

The Apple iPad Mini retails for $499 on Apple’s website, but Amazon currently has it marked down to $469, a savings of $30.

Why we like the sixth generation Apple iPad:

Brittany Vincent has been covering gaming, tech, and all things entertainment for 16 years for a variety of online and print publications. She’s been covering the commerce space for nearly a decade. Follow her on Twitter at @MolotovCupcake.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 5:52 PM EDT

